- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
HYD
CHE173/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.55
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Ending IPL is Not the Answer, Says Pat Cummins
Even as India is struggling to control the COVID-19 surge, star pacer Pat Cummins, who donated USD 50,000 towards the fight against the dreaded virus, insisted that ending IPL is not the answer
- PTI
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 7:05 AM IST
There’s been a debate about whether the IPL should continue when India is facing a severe health crisis as thousands of people are dying of COVID-19.
While a few feel it should not continue, a section believes it was a happy distraction.
“I don’t think ending the IPL is the answer,” the 27-year-old said in an interview with news channel WION.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure we don’t take any resources out of the front line. I don’t think (it’s the solution).
“Of course there’s an aspect that playing every night for three-four hours hopefully contributes to people staying home as it has been a hard routine for them and we can help them get through each day,” he said.
Also Read: ‘Seems So Terribly Wrong for it to Continue’: Gary Linekar, Piers Morgan Want IPL 2021 to be Stopped
Cummins further said looking at the second wave, groups have been formed in Australia to help the country.
“People in Australia would also like to help, so we are planning to set up something there to direct the resources to some charity over here,” the world number one Test bowler said.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Asked about his decision to donate towards the PM CARES Fund, Cummins said: “Just chatting with a couple of guys here at Kolkata Knight Riders and they have been really generous in their donation to the PM CARES fund over the last year. (Team owner and Bollywood superstar) Shahrukh (Khan) donated (money) himself and that is the way to go.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule