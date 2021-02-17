- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2021: English Players Could Miss New Zealand Series in June, Dates Likely to Clash With Knockouts
In the latest blow to England, some of their multi-format players including the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, could miss the two-Test series against New Zealand in June due to a clash with the knock-out phases of the IPL. Other players who could be missing in action for the series will be Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) and Jonny Bairstow, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 17, 2021, 9:55 AM IST
Other players who are a part of the auction, and could miss the tour are Mark Wood and Moeen Ali. Having said that, the schedule, venues and dates are yet to be finalised for the tournament this year.
On Tuesday, the IPL management sent out an email to the franchises, listing out the availability of players from all the top countries.
"In the event of ECB Selectors wishing to select a player for the 1st Test v New Zealand whose franchise has made it through to the knockout stages of the Tournament, but who is not featuring in the starting XI, the relevant franchise is requested to release such player early so that they can participate in the Test Match," the IPL email read.
South African players' availability unclear
The presence of some of the Protean stars could be impacted as they have a white-ball series against Pakistan in April. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals' prominent pace partnership, along with Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) and Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) might miss a few weeks' action.
On the flip side, there is no issue pertaining to the availability of Australia and New Zealand players and would be available for the entire tournament.
