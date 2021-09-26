IPL 2021: 'Enjoyable When You Don't do Well and Win, Says MS Dhoni as CSK Beat KKR in a Nail-biter

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a last ball thriller to go top of the points table. MS Dhoni led-side took to the last ball to get eighth win of the season from 10 games. However, MS Dhoni was not convinced by his team’s performance but said it was enjoyable for the team.

“It’s a nice victory to have. At times you play good cricket and you lose. It is enjoyable when you don’t do so well and still win. It was good cricket from both sides, and a pleasure for the spectators.," MS Dhoni said at the post match presentation ceremony.

The match truly ebbed and flowed as both teams from time to time looked like certain to win the tie and register hat-trick of wins since the resumption of the IPL 2021 season in the UAE.

After a fiery start, KKR lost charge of the game as CSK bowlers made inroads and choked the run flow. Then a cameo from Dinesh Karthik helped the Kolkata-based franchise to go past the 170-run mark. The pitch also played its part in the match.

“We bowled well in patches. It’s not easy for the fast bowlers. We tried to give them short spells. 170 was a par score, I felt. When Jadeja was bowling, it was coming on and not stopping.

“We were also worried about how the wicket will be. When you keep playing on a wicket, groundsmen sometimes water it more and leave some more grass," Dhoni added.

CSK started the chase in a slow manner but picked up the run-rate as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis blew away KKR bolwers all over the park. They stitched a partnership of 74 runs for the first wicket before Andre Russell broke the partnership. Moeen Ali joined Faf in the middle as CSK continued with their onslaught. It was after Faf du Plessis’ dismissal that KKR saw a glimmer of hope as CSK kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

“The way we started, KKR deserve some applause for making a game out of it," MS Dhoni said.

When it looked like KKR have the match in the bag, Ravindra Jadeja hit Prasidh Krishna for 22 runs in the 19th over to get CSK back on track with them needing just four runs from the remaining 6 balls. However, KKR captain was not too disappointed with his side’s performance, “Both sides batted well. Both bowled really well. Can’t fault anything from our side… When Jadeja plays like that, similar to Sam Curran for England, I don’t think there’s a lot to do."

Chennai Super Kings have now won six back-to-back matches in UAE and three consecutive matches since the resumption of the IPL 2021 season.

