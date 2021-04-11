IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan Lauds Harbhajan Singh's Attitude After KKR's Win Over SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan lauded his team’s selflessness, pointing to Harbhajan Singh rallying around the group despite bowling only one over in KKR’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match in Chennai on Sunday.

“We’re blessed that we have guys buying into what we want to do. Bhajji starting really well in the first over and then not playing a part but using his experience to get around the guys in the game shows the selflessness in the side,” Morgan said at the post match presentation.

The captain lauded half-centurions Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.

“Delighted with the win,” he said. “Build up to the tournament has been pretty good. The camp that we had pre-tournament, the guys gelled well but never quite sure what performance they will produce in the match. Today was quite magnificent the way the guys batted. Guys at the top of the order. Nitish and Tripathi were absolutely outstanding and set up the game for our middle order to play in the manner we want to play.

“Certainly the bowling, we couldn’t have asked for a better start. Chopped and changed a bit in the powerplay. There’s huge amount of structure that goes into the decisions on the field. Have got a fantastic head coach in McCullum. Great back room staff. Main job is to get the best out of the squad. IPL is all about the results.

“Nice to start like this it’s obviously a long tournament. We were very happy with the score. We thought if we bowled half-decently we should get over the line.”

SRH captain David Warner, meanwhile, rued the lack of execution from his bowlers.

“I didn’t think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. From a bowling perspective, we failed to execute the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end,” he said.

“We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances. The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us.

“We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground.”

