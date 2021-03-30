IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill Join KKR Camp

With the marathon India-England series coming to an end, all eyes will be now moving to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to start on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with a mega-clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

All the players are slowly coming to India and moving into their hotel rooms for a mandatory seven-day quarantine before joining their team’s training camps. However, players who were already a part of the India-England bubble were allowed to join the team straight away and begin practice.

Every player who are a part of the IPL and the recently concluded series can now, therefore, join their respective camps and this is exactly what the Kolkata Knight Riders trio of Eoin Morgan, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill did straight from Pune.

The KKR Twitter page shared photos of the England and KKR captain Morgan along with the Indian youngsters arriving in Pune to Mumbai, where the team is practicing ahead of the IPL.

Other KKR players who came out of their quarantine and joined the practice were Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who had arrived earlier last week. Currently, Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan are in quarantine and will join the camp in the coming days with New Zealand’s Time Siefert, Australia’s Pat Cummins all set to join in the coming days.

Recently, KKR’s Twitter page also shared a video of the players celebrating the Festival of Colours – Holi on Monday where they were seen playing with colours and enjoying their time in between practice.

Currently, KKR are practicing at the DY Patil Stadium with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Dinesh Karthik are all sweating it out in the nets along with new recruits Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR will play their first game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 11.