IPL 2021, Explained: How Net Run Rate is Calculated

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) needed a thumping win over Rajasthan Royal (RR) on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. And, that’s what they did. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit hammered Rajasthan by eight wickets and 70 balls to spare to move to the fifth spot in the table, one below Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite having the same number of points and the reason for that is MI’s lower net run rate.

However, Punjab Kings displaced them from the fifth spot on Thursday with an emphatic win of their own as they improved their NRR as compared to MI.

So, the million-dollar question is how Net Run Rate is calculated?

Contrary to popular perception, it’s quite easy to calculate and in this article, we will tell you how it is done.

The NRR Formula = [(Total runs scored by team)/(Total overs played by team)] – [(Total runs scored against team)/(Total overs played against team)]

In any tournament, a team’s net run rate (say A) is calculated by deducting the average runs scored per over by the team (A) in the competition to the average runs scored against the same team (A) in the event.

Now for example, on Wednesday’s IPL match Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 141 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

So, SRH’s run rate in that match will be = 141/20 = 7.05

Meanwhile, SRH’s opponent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 137 runs in 20 overs.

So RCB’s run rate in that match will be = 137/20 = 6.85

Now to calculate SRH’s NRR in that match, all we have to do is deduct RCB’s run rate from Hyderabad’s run rate.

SRH’s NRR in match = SRH’s run rate –RCB’s run rate

SRH’s NRR for that match: 7.05 – 6.85 = 0.2

+ve and –ve run rate:

It must be mentioned that if a team’s run rate is higher than their opposition then their NRR will be positive. On the other hand, if a team’s run rate is lower than their opposition then their NRR will be negative.

How to calculate NRR in the entire tournament:

Now to calculate a team’s NRR in a tournament, all you need to do is find out their NRR in every match in that competition and add them.

If a team is bowled out before without playing their full quota of overs:

In case of a team getting bowled out before completing their quota of overs, the calculations will be based on the full quota of overs and not the number of overs in which they were bundled out.

