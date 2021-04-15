IPL 2021: Explained - How Was Harshal Patel Allowed to Bowl Last Over Despite Two Beamers?

There were some tense moments in the finishing stages of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the latter won by six wickets. SRH seemed cruising in chase of 150 at one stage but choked in the death to finish short. There was a minor incident in the final over of the game, when Harshal Patel bowled a waist-high full toss which was called a no-ball.

It was his second full toss above waist in the match, and yet, he wasn’t taken off the attack. Even SRH captain David Warner was seen confused and enquired with the fourth umpire on why Harshal was allowed to continue bowling.

Harshal went on to finish his over and defended the target.

Were the umpires wrong? How was Harshal allowed to bowl despite bowling two ‘beamers’? In short, no. Because the first such no-ball (17.4 to Jason Holder) was bowled outside the leg stump, and thus not ‘dangerous’. By law, the umpire has to consider the ‘direction of delivery’, and only if it’s in line with the batsman will it be considered a risk of injury to the striker.

Here’s what the relevant playing condition says:

“41.7 Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries

41.7.1 Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker.

If the bowler bowls such a delivery the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball.

41.7.2 The bowling of a delivery as defined in 41.7.1 is also dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that there is a risk of injury to the striker. In making that judgement the umpire shall:

– disregard any protective equipment worn by the striker

-be mindful of:

-the speed, height and direction of the delivery

-the skill of the striker

-the repeated nature of such deliveries

41.7.3 If the umpire considers a non-pitching delivery, or a series of non-pitching deliveries, to be dangerous under 41.7.2 when the ball is dead, the umpire shall repeat the No ball signal to the scorers and then caution the bowler, indicating that this is a first and final warning.

The umpire shall also inform the other umpire, the captain of the fielding side and the batsmen of what has occurred. This caution shall apply to that bowler throughout the innings.

41.7.4 Should there be any further dangerous such delivery by the same bowler in that innings, the umpire shall call and signal No ball”

