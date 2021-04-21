IPL 2021: 'Extremely Practical and Pragmatic,' Says Deep Dasgupta on MS Dhoni

Despite two out of three wins in the bag for CSK, some are concerned about the batting position of MS Dhoni. The skipper came in at No.7 on Monday, in the 45-run victory match against Rajasthan Royals, taking 18 runs in 17 balls. Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta, however, said he wouldn’t be too worried about Dhoni’s batting position with CSK’s extensive line-up backing him.

“He is extremely practical and pragmatic. He would know where he stands and he would know where the others stand. Trust him to take a call, it will not be putting himself above someone else with better form. If you look at the last game, he did not come ahead of Sam Curran. He is extremely practical. He knows what the situation is at the ground level,” Dasgupta said.

This is true of the 39-year-old skipper, who came in after Sam Curran and left the aftermath of his unremarkable batting to the stalwarts Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo. Dasgupta opines that CSK can afford to be flexible, as their batting unit runs long enough that Dhoni coming in so late is a minor cog in the overall matter of the team.

“Yes, if you haven’t been playing games, you will (look rusty) in the first couple of games. But you don’t have to worry about it. And they have got batting till 11. They have Dwayne Bravo at No. 9. I don’t really think they have to worry too much but they need to get their batting order right depending on the situation.

“I thought they got it right (against) RR. It’s not important which number you bat in, according to me, in T20s, only your openers are fixed and everything else becomes flexible. If your openers get a good start in 7-8 overs, then you need to be flexible. I think CSK can afford to be flexible,” he added, in his conversation with Star Sports.

Several others have expressed faith in Dhoni’s captaincy as the now-retired Indian legend fights to take CSK up the ladder. Pragyan Ojha, too, gave his two cents to Star Sports.

“Everybody knows MS Dhoni. He knows exactly what he has to do. How much ever people say that he has to come up the order, he will continue to play at the same position. He will not come up the order until he feels that at some point in time, his time requires him to come up the order,” Ojha said.

CSK will next play Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, April 21.

