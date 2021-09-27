IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis Takes a Spectacular Catch With a Bleeding Knee

Faf du Plessis has been an instrumental member of the Chennai Super Kings over the years and he has been a trusted lieutenant for the side led by MS Dhoni. His commitment to the team has never been up for debates and he gave it his all in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

It was the third over of the match and Deepak Chahar bowled a slower ball to Venkatesh Iyer who wanted to clip the ball through square leg, but the slowness of the ball led to him edging it and the ball looped to mid-on where Faf sprinted forward, put in a full-fledged dive and jammed his fingers onto the ground and hence, had to rush off the field.

He returned to the ground even as his knees were bleeding but continued to be brilliant in the field. He showed his fitness and commitment to the team’s cause and took a superb catch on the boundary dismissing KKR’s captain Eoin Morgan.

Faf du Plessis taking the catch of Eoin Morgan.🔥#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/OHISazQ7lA— M. (@RunMachine_18) September 26, 2021

Faf has been in great form for CSK this season and despite not being included in South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup, he has been in great run-scoring form. In this season, he has scored 351 runs in 9 matches at an average of 50. He has hit four half-centuries and has the highest score of 95 runs. He has formed a potent opening combination with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK won their match against KKR on the final ball and with this win, they are now leading the points table as they won all their three matches on the bounce in this phase of the IPL.

“It’s a nice victory to have. At times you play good cricket and you lose. It is enjoyable when you don’t do so well and still win. It was good cricket from both sides, and a pleasure for the spectators," CSK captain MS Dhoni said at the post match presentation ceremony.

