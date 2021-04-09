IPL 2021: Fans are Set to Roar & Chant for Their Favourite Teams

IPL 2021 has returned to India and it comes with a whole package of excitement, thrill along with some nail-biting action. The excitement among fans has reached fever pitch as defending champions Mumbai Indians are looking to seal a hat-trick of titles. The Paltans kick-start their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are looking to turn the tide in their favour this season. While the players will be sweating it out in the biggest tournament in the world, fans have created and decided to follow their own mantras this season.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Sai Krishna, the co-founder of Namma Team RCB, the official fan club of Royal Challengers Bangalore, he says, “It is always an exciting time when the IPL comes to town. We will definitely miss chanting in the stadium, but due to the current situation, we will ensure that we lend all our voices and support to RCB from the comfort of our homes. Our leader Virat Kohli’s decision to open to Devdutt Padikkal is a splendid move and will provide that stability at the top. This time, RCB looks dangerous, so other teams need to beware of us. Our IPL Mantra is for our players to play aggressively and play bold, but in the spirit of the game.”

Nitin Sachinist, a superfan of Mumbai Indians, explained, “There’s no better time than IPL time! Mumbai Indians have got all their boxes ticked to defend the title this time. You can feel the love and the adrenaline when Suryakumar Yadav starts hitting it out of the park. You can hear the excitement from the field when Jasprit Bumrah gets the yorker right. You can hear the society cheers unanimously when Trent Boult gets in swinging in. IPL truly brings out every emotion in fans. Hence, this year our Mantra will be to play every game with all our energy and emotions. No one can stop this star-studded line up from winning the cup. Let’s go, Paltans!”

IPL 2021 Season Preview: Cricket Extravaganza Amid COVID-19, With Mumbai Indians Favourites Again

Vinod, co-founder of WhistlePodu Army, official fan club of Chennai Super Kings has been a fan of the franchise since the inaugural of the season, said, “It’s time to paint the world Yellow! The IPL is the best time of the year since we get to see our heroes back on the field. With ‘Thala’ Dhoni as our leader, CSK is always in safe hands. Yes, we did not have the best of seasons last year, but that’s a thing of the past. This is a new season, and we have complete faith in our captain to take the team to the finish line. With IPL returning to India, the season itself feels like a festival. Our IPL Mantra this season is to stand by our team and cheer for our team online and virtually so that that buzz online is compensated for what they would miss in the stadium.”

Founded in 2015, the Orange Army, co-founded by A.S. Yashwanth, shared his mantra, “The return of the IPL to India always brings joy and happiness around the city. We all unite to support our very own SRH. The squad looks well balanced this season, especially after the addition of Kedar Jadhav. The presence of our leader David Warner for the whole season also adds that boost to the team. With great firepower being added in the recent auction, our IPL Mantra will be to make every match an entertaining one.”

Yuvraj Nanda, founder, Lions’ Den Official, fan club of Punjab Kings said, “IPL makes its way back to India and we couldn’t be happier. The thought of not getting to watch our teams in the stadium does make us feel disappointed but the pandemic will not stop us from supporting our team from the comfort of our homes. With our mean machine Chris Gayle in good touch and KL Rahul proving to be a good leader, we are confident of sealing a top-four spot. Our IPL Mantra this season is to take on the big challenges with pride, aggression, and dignity. It’s a new team, but the same passion. Our roars will be heard when the team sets foot on the ground.”

Amidst the fan clubs and franchise founders speaking about how they would like to celebrate this season of IPL, we also spoke to a staunch RCB fan from Mumbai who always looks forward to IPL only so he can spend time with his family. Bharat Heble has been living in Mumbai for the past 40 years and enjoys the banter with his son-in-law Nithin Rajasekaram. “I see my son-in-law working all day during this pandemic but one thing I noticed is that we get to spend some time when the IPL hits the television set. We love cricket as much as we love the banter that follows it. Our dinner includes constant debates and friendly banter on player performances and team spirit. My son-in-law loves to support MI but RCB has always been the team I support. For me, it’s not the match that brings the emotion but getting to spend time with my son watching our favorite sport is what makes the IPL so special. For this IPL, my mantra will be to constantly remind my son to take a break during the IPL,” Heble said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here