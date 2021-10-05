IPL 2021: Fans left enraged on seeing David Warner cheer from stands; slam SRH management

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been a disappointing campaign, one of their worst seasons endured. SRH have had a poor season,right from April onwards. To add to the misery,opener David Warner was recently seen cheering for the Sunrisers from the stands in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Fans were left enraged on seeing their favourite cricketer in the stands rather than being on the field. The opener was left out from the squad that faced KKR.

David Warner, Former Captain, Cheers for Sunrisers Hyderabad From the Stands

Warner, who is a fan-favourite for the Hyderabad based franchise, was cheering along with the Orange Army in the stands and also took to his Instagram accountto post a photograph with a few spectators.

The first heartbreak for the Orange Army was when the SRH Management decided to sack Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain.However, their fortunes did not change with Kane Williamson returning and taking charge as the skipper as SRH continued their poor run.

Warner posted scores of 0 and 2 in his last two matches played for SRH, which saw the Australian swashbuckler being replaced and left out from the 18-member squad. Despite the drawbacks, Warner was present at the stands, cheering on SRH at the Dubai International Stadium.

The 34-year-old opener has been a prolific player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as it was under his guidance whenSRH lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2016. Ever since joining the Orange Army in 2014, Warner has been the cornerstone for SRH.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad fans have slammed the management for leaving out Warner from the squad and not even allowing the batter to be a part of the SRH dug-out. Here’s how the fans:

@davidwarner31 is still one the best players in the world. Who haven't had rough patches in their career. Rooting for you to get back to form and beserk the field soon again.— Aravindh Stanley (@AravindhStanley) October 3, 2021

One bad year and a legend treated like this is totally unfair.. Being a fan of SRH I too am really disappointed on this decision of the team management….. Sad to see this legend in pain… Big fan of this man too as SRH has touched heights because if him only… @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/J1m5ZkXgtQ— Rohit RS Rohit (@RohitRSRohit1) October 2, 2021

In search of gold, we may lose diamond! One bad season and we are forgetting what @davidwarner31 has done to the team over the years. It’s heart wrenching to see him in the stands and supporting us 🥺Beware @SunRisers @VVSLaxman281 @TomMoodyCricket #TrevorBayliss #RetainWarner pic.twitter.com/By058Yx4NJ— Manipal Reddy (@iam_Manipal) October 4, 2021

Really disappointed to see @davidwarner31 sitting in the stands after all he has done for @SunRisers. Shame on the management of srh. He deserves a better team! #DavidWarner #SunrisersHyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q7sT0MXKx8— Raiza Goel (@raizagoel) October 4, 2021

In 12 matches played so far in the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost 10 matches and have won two, and are last in the table with 4 points. Sunrisers have only been able to beat Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to claim the four points, but overall, it has been a disappointing season for the Orange Army. With two matches left to be played for SRH this season, the Orange Army next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 6, who have already qualified for the IPL play-offs, followed by playing their last match of the IPL season against Mumbai Indians on October 8.

