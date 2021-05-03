IPL 2021: Fans React on Twitter After KKR vs RCB Match is Rescheduled Following Positive Covid-19 Cases in KKR Camp

The Kolkata Knight Riders clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled for Monday, May 3, has been postponed after two players on the KKR side have tested positive for COVID-19, as revealed by a source from BCCI.

Bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have come under the KKR scanner after suspicion of testing positive for COVID-19, but the contingent is still awaiting a second test result to avoid a false positive possibility. However, to ensure the health and safety of all staff and players involved, the match has been slated for postponement until the entire situation is in the clear.

The disheartened and worried fans took to Twitter to react, shortly after the news of the match’s postponement broke out.

See the reactions here:

Me thinking about how I’m going to spend the evening now.. #KKRvsRCB (Get well soon Varun Chakravarthy & Sandeep Warrier) pic.twitter.com/oC050B5DqN — Aman💫 (@shubhashis15) May 3, 2021

Back to back heartbreaking news for cricket fans Yesterday Warner dropped from playing 11 And today match postponed 😭😭 #KKRvsRCB Me Right Now – pic.twitter.com/XWbbZ7dO1H — RCB 👑 (@viratian18183) May 3, 2021

Lot's of question will now rise to stop IPL…We need to keep faith on BCCI & Hopefully everything will.go well..Again Wishing Varun Chakravarthy & Sandeep Warrier a speedy recovery..Finger Crossed.!Hoping all with safe & fine.!#KKRvsRCB @IPL @KKRiders @RCBTweets — Deep Point (@ComeonPant) May 3, 2021

After knowing that today's match has been postponed… IPL Fans Rn-#KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/rJOhAqqZG8 — sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡😷 (@Shivu_Memes) May 3, 2021

This is quite scary news. It could effect the whole IPL. Varun Chakravarthi and Sandeep Warrier tested covid positive. BCCI should have managed these players when they were taken for scans.#KKRvsRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/WVkCweGVej — Yash Kumar Awasthi (@Its__YASH) May 3, 2021

Owing to the pandemic situation this year, several players have already pulled out of the coveted league so far. Anrich Nortje drew back earlier after a false positive scenario, while others among the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin dropped out to support his family. Australian cricketers such as Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson also flew back home after the growing concerns of the cases within the country.

India has recorded more than 26 lakh cases over the past week, averaging about 3,000 deaths per day.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here