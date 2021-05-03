- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Fans React on Twitter After KKR vs RCB Match is Rescheduled Following Positive Covid-19 Cases in KKR Camp
According to official sources, the 30th match of IPL 2021 is set to be postponed after two players on the KKR side tested positive for COVID-19.
- Bhoomika Bhagwat
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
The Kolkata Knight Riders clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled for Monday, May 3, has been postponed after two players on the KKR side have tested positive for COVID-19, as revealed by a source from BCCI.
Bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have come under the KKR scanner after suspicion of testing positive for COVID-19, but the contingent is still awaiting a second test result to avoid a false positive possibility. However, to ensure the health and safety of all staff and players involved, the match has been slated for postponement until the entire situation is in the clear.
The disheartened and worried fans took to Twitter to react, shortly after the news of the match’s postponement broke out.
See the reactions here:
Tonight’s IPL match between #KKRvsRCB has been rescheduled #IPL2021@ChloeAmandaB : pic.twitter.com/1YcmI08J4n
— Sumit Kumar (@sumit_k6497) May 3, 2021
Scenes after #RCBvKKR #KKRvsRCB is said to be almost cancel… #IPL2021 #RCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Zl1761472M
— Qwerty Professional (@Qwerty89566753) May 3, 2021
Me thinking about how I’m going to spend the evening now.. #KKRvsRCB
(Get well soon Varun Chakravarthy & Sandeep Warrier) pic.twitter.com/oC050B5DqN
— Aman💫 (@shubhashis15) May 3, 2021
Back to back heartbreaking news for cricket fans
Yesterday Warner dropped from playing 11
And today match postponed 😭😭
Me Right Now – pic.twitter.com/XWbbZ7dO1H
— RCB 👑 (@viratian18183) May 3, 2021
Lot's of question will now rise to stop IPL…We need to keep faith on BCCI & Hopefully everything will.go well..Again Wishing Varun Chakravarthy & Sandeep Warrier a speedy recovery..Finger Crossed.!Hoping all with safe & fine.!#KKRvsRCB @IPL @KKRiders @RCBTweets
— Deep Point (@ComeonPant) May 3, 2021
After knowing that today's match has been postponed… IPL Fans Rn-#KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/rJOhAqqZG8
— sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡😷 (@Shivu_Memes) May 3, 2021
This is quite scary news. It could effect the whole IPL.
Varun Chakravarthi and Sandeep Warrier tested covid positive.
BCCI should have managed these players when they were taken for scans.#KKRvsRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/WVkCweGVej
— Yash Kumar Awasthi (@Its__YASH) May 3, 2021
#KKRvsRCB match to be rescheduled #RCB fans : pic.twitter.com/pjecWCF9HM
— The Winter Soldier💛 CSK (@AsishKumarBar17) May 3, 2021
Owing to the pandemic situation this year, several players have already pulled out of the coveted league so far. Anrich Nortje drew back earlier after a false positive scenario, while others among the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin dropped out to support his family. Australian cricketers such as Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson also flew back home after the growing concerns of the cases within the country.
India has recorded more than 26 lakh cases over the past week, averaging about 3,000 deaths per day.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule