IPL 2021: Fans Troll Allrounder Vijay Shankar after SRH's Defeat Against RCB
Hyderabad failed to take any lessons from their first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they repeated the same mistakes against RCB to register their second consecutive defeat in the tournament.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 10:21 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) experienced a disastrous outing in their second game of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they lost the match by six runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. For a larger part of the game, the Orange Army were deemed as the favorites to win the match. However, a horrific collapse of their batting line-up resulted in the team finishing at the wrong side.
Hyderabad failed to take any lessons from their first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they repeated the same mistakes against RCB to register their second consecutive defeat in the tournament. The below-average performance of the Orange Army has infuriated their fans and all the cricket enthusiasts are coming up with their own assessment and analysis regarding the players selected in the Playing XI.
Soon after the match between RCB and SRH ended in the loss for Hyderabad side,middle-order batsman Vijay Shankar started trending on Twitter as many bashed the star player for not contributing anything to the team. Fans were upset with Shankar’s torrid run in IPL 2021 so far as they questioned his selection in the team, saying that the 30-year-old should warm the bench and not waste a spot in the team.
In the match against RCB, Shankar had the onus of taking the team to the finishing line by playing smart cricket. However, the right-handed playerdisappointed as he could score only three runs off five balls before losing his wicket to Harshal Patel. The Tamil Nadu-born experienced a similar outing in the first game against KKR too, as he went back to the pavilion after scoring just 11 runs and SRH lost that game by ten runs.
Here are some of the reactions from SRH fans.
Me still trying to understand why Vijay Shankar is still in the team pic.twitter.com/oXWEaiePAp
— Bhakti (@Bhakti_VH) April 14, 2021
When KW will return, Saha have to be played as wicketkeeper.Vijay Shankar is useless player for now. Kedar Jadhav can replace him anytime
— Manish (@chhava_manish) April 14, 2021
To have Vijay Shankar in the XI is a blessing…. for the opposition!#SRHvRCB
— Ammar Jawadwala (@SayHiToChaos) April 14, 2021
Yes you are right. Because Vijay Shankar bats like Bumrah n bowls like Kohli
— Ashwin S Raje (@ashwinsraje) April 14, 2021
#SRHvRCBRayudu watching Vijay Shankar's performance using his 3D glasses: pic.twitter.com/FGwygLawIA
— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 14, 2021
finding talent in Vijay Shankar.#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZXqf6qrFCA
— anirudh345 (@7334Anirudh) April 14, 2021
