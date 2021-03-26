IPL 2021: Fans Worried After Delhi Capitals Co-owner’s Tweet Hints Shreyas Iyer May Completely Miss IPL

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder in the 1st India vs England ODI on March 23. Ever since, the social media has been flooded with speedy recovery and good wishes messages for the player. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too wished the batsman a speedy recovery on Twitter. Iyer’s fans are even more heartbroken nowafter a recent tweet by Delhi Capitals co-owner suggests that he might be missing the IPL tournament. Parth Jindal in his tweet wished the Delhi Capitals captain a speedy recovery and mentioned that India needs him for the T20 World Cup.

This tweet has left many fans asking if Iyer will be missing the entire IPL tournament. Some people have also remarked that it is because of Iyer that the Delhi Capitals made it to the finals of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians. A bunch of cricket fans also gave suggestions about who could be the captain for this season of the series.

Here is a look at some of the many reactions:

Iyer also took to the micro blogging site to express heartfelt gratitude towards his fans and well wishers. In his tweet, he mentioned how grateful he feels for all the outpour of love and good wishes that have been coming his way. In conclusion to his post, he wrote, “You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon.”

He has also attached a photo of the moment he got injured and a picture in which he can be seen leaving the field along with the tweet.

India will be playing the second ODI against England at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, March 26 at the Maharashtra Cricket association stadium in Pune. The team currently have a 1-0 lead in the three match tournament,which will end on March 28.