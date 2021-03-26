- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Fans Worried After Delhi Capitals Co-owner’s Tweet Hints Shreyas Iyer May Completely Miss IPL
Iyer also took to the micro blogging site to express heartfelt gratitude towards his fans and well wishers.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: March 26, 2021, 2:13 PM IST
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder in the 1st India vs England ODI on March 23. Ever since, the social media has been flooded with speedy recovery and good wishes messages for the player. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too wished the batsman a speedy recovery on Twitter. Iyer’s fans are even more heartbroken nowafter a recent tweet by Delhi Capitals co-owner suggests that he might be missing the IPL tournament. Parth Jindal in his tweet wished the Delhi Capitals captain a speedy recovery and mentioned that India needs him for the T20 World Cup.
This tweet has left many fans asking if Iyer will be missing the entire IPL tournament. Some people have also remarked that it is because of Iyer that the Delhi Capitals made it to the finals of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians. A bunch of cricket fans also gave suggestions about who could be the captain for this season of the series.
Here is a look at some of the many reactions:
Iyer also took to the micro blogging site to express heartfelt gratitude towards his fans and well wishers. In his tweet, he mentioned how grateful he feels for all the outpour of love and good wishes that have been coming his way. In conclusion to his post, he wrote, “You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon.”
He has also attached a photo of the moment he got injured and a picture in which he can be seen leaving the field along with the tweet.
India will be playing the second ODI against England at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, March 26 at the Maharashtra Cricket association stadium in Pune. The team currently have a 1-0 lead in the three match tournament,which will end on March 28.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule