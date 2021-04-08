IPL 2021: FAQ on How to Play Fantasy League in Cricket

In the last few years, Fantasy League has become an integral part of cricket. Be it a domestic T20 series such as IPL and Big Bash or even international cricket matches — creating your own team based on recent player performances has become a routine for cricket lovers.

However, as easy as it may sound, winning fantasy cricket is not easy. You may get lucky by selecting a few in-form players. But you cannot solely rely on your luck as you need more than fate to win big. If you are in to win it, you need to put in the effort and analyze the finer details to pick your playing XI. It is all about picking the perfect 11 players for the match who have the best chance of performing well to increase your points tally.

The most important aspect to keep in mind while playing a fantasy league is to keep in mind the players’ recent performances. Once you have shortlisted your players based on the recent performances, it is vital that you choose the batting line-up wisely. Since they are the ones who can set the tone for the rest of the playing XI, having in-form top-order batsmen (top 3) in the line-up are a must.

Another important aspect to keep in mind is your choice of the correct Captain and Vice-Captain. The captain and vice-captain of each fantasy XI get 2x and 1.5x points, respectively. So you have to select the top two players from your playing XI for these two positions to make the most of it.

Moreover, you need to be updated with the latest happenings related to your squad as having an injured player in your playing XI is going to dampen the rest of the team’s performance. So, it is very necessary that you keep yourself updated with all the team news to ensure you win big.

Another aspect that will help you win big is creating multiple teams. Even if you end up losing with one playing XI, there are chances that you can end up winning big with another set of playing XI.

