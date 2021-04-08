- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: FAQs On How Are Fair Play Points Calculated?
Even though the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin its 14th season on April 9, there is a set of IPL fans who are not sure about what exactly is the Fair Play award or how it is calculated. Introduced since the league’s inception in 2008, the Fair Play Award has a specific system in place to decide how fair the game was played.
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 7:12 PM IST
The award is given at the end of the season to the team with the best record of fair play. The winner is decided based on the points the umpires give to the teams. After each match, the two on-field umpires and the third umpire rate the performance of both the teams.
A team can be awarded a total of ten points per match, out of which four points are given on how the team adhered to the ‘Spirit of the game’ in the opinion of the umpires. The other three criteria are based on respect towards the opposition, the laws of cricket, and the umpires. Each of these three criteria represents two points each.
If a team get two points in the criterion, its performance is considered as ‘Good,’ whereas getting one or zero points indicates that its performance was ‘Average’ or ‘Bad’ respectively. Here is a list of previous winners of the Fair Play award.
2008:Chennai Super Kings
2009:Kings XI Punjab
2010:Chennai Super Kings
2011:Chennai Super Kings
2012:Rajasthan Royals
2013:Chennai Super Kings
2014: Chennai Super Kings
2015:Chennai Super Kings
2016:Sunrisers Hyderabad
2017:Gujarat Lions
2018:Mumbai Indians
2019:Sunrisers Hyderabad
2020: Mumbai Indians
In the thirteen editions so far, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has won the Fair Play award a record six times while the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad have won it twice. Apart from these, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions are the other teams to have won the award once.
