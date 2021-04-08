IPL 2021: FAQs On How Are Fair Play Points Calculated?

Even though the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin its 14th season on April 9, there is a set of IPL fans who are not sure about what exactly is the Fair Play award or how it is calculated. Introduced since the league’s inception in 2008, the Fair Play Award has a specific system in place to decide how fair the game was played.

The award is given at the end of the season to the team with the best record of fair play. The winner is decided based on the points the umpires give to the teams. After each match, the two on-field umpires and the third umpire rate the performance of both the teams.

IPL 2021: Consistency, Loyalty Oozes Out of Us, N Srinivasan Explain Why CSK Persists With MS Dhoni

A team can be awarded a total of ten points per match, out of which four points are given on how the team adhered to the ‘Spirit of the game’ in the opinion of the umpires. The other three criteria are based on respect towards the opposition, the laws of cricket, and the umpires. Each of these three criteria represents two points each.

If a team get two points in the criterion, its performance is considered as ‘Good,’ whereas getting one or zero points indicates that its performance was ‘Average’ or ‘Bad’ respectively. Here is a list of previous winners of the Fair Play award.

2008:Chennai Super Kings

2009:Kings XI Punjab

2010:Chennai Super Kings

2011:Chennai Super Kings

2012:Rajasthan Royals

2013:Chennai Super Kings

2014: Chennai Super Kings

2015:Chennai Super Kings

2016:Sunrisers Hyderabad

2017:Gujarat Lions

2018:Mumbai Indians

2019:Sunrisers Hyderabad

2020: Mumbai Indians

In the thirteen editions so far, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has won the Fair Play award a record six times while the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad have won it twice. Apart from these, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions are the other teams to have won the award once.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here