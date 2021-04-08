IPL 2021: FAQs on How to Watch Indian Premier League 2021 Online Live

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on April 9 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played behind closed doors, which means fans will have to watch the IPL 2021 live via TV and/or online streaming platforms.

For TV, Star Sports holds the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament, while the live streaming of IPL 2021 will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

How to watch Indian Premier League 2021 online On TV

Fans will be able to watch and enjoy IPL 2021 Live on the Star India Network channels in eight languages. Other than English and Hindi, the 14th edition will also be broadcasted in six regional languages on Star Network. Live Hindi broadcast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and SD (Standard Definition) channels and Star Sports 1st, whereas the live English broadcast will be available on all other Star Sports pay channels.

Apart from this, the IPL 2021 will also be broadcasted live on Star’s regional language sports channels such as Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports Bangla.

How to watch Indian Premier League 2021 online on Hotstar

For online streaming, OTT giant Hotstar offers three plans to subscribe from – Disney+ Hotstar VIP at Rs 399 per year, Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month or Disney+ Hotstar Premium at 1,499 per year.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is priced at Rs 399 per year and will provide customers with live streaming of Vivo IPL 2021 along with exclusive Hotstar shows, dubbed Disney+ shows.

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium is the expensive plan at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 annually. Apart from the benefits bundled with the VIP plan, the Premium plan offers customers access to the latest American shows and movies, Disney+ Originals, Disney+ shows, Disney+ Movies, Disney+ kids content, and more.

After relocating the 13th edition of the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the cash-rich league will be held in India again. The entire tournament will be played in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai in a bio-secure environment and it will be a 52-day tournament with 60 matches overall.

