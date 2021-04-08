- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: 'Fastest Cat Around' Usain Bolt Dons RCB Jersey, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers React
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore start their IPL 2021 campaign against Mumbai Indians on Friday, April 9
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 7:51 AM IST
Ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have got a new supporter in the form of multiple Olympic medallist Usain Bolt. The world’s fastest man who has been an ardent fan of the gentleman’s game, owing to the fact that he used to play cricket in his school days, on Wednesday he donned an RCB jersey and sent a message to the franchise, its captain Virat Kohli and star all-rounder AB de Villiers.
“Challengers, just letting you know, I’m still the fastest cat around,” Bolt tweeted, tagging Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
Responding to the social media post, RCB captain Virat Kohli said: “No doubt and that’s why we’ve got you on our team now.”
No doubt and that’s why we’ve got you on our team now 🙌 @usainbolt @pumacricket https://t.co/1k3ZkTozR5
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 7, 2021
While, AB de Villiers said, “We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs!”
We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs! 👀 @usainbolt @pumacricket
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 7, 2021
Bolt and Kohli are associated with the global sportswear brand PUMA which recently announced a long-term partnership deal with the Bangalore-based franchise as its official kit partner.
The Bangalore-based franchise will start their 2021 Indian Premier League campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday, April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
After making it to the playoff stage of the IPL 2020, Kohli’s RCB will hope to end their title drought in the 14th season of the world’s most premier T20 league. The franchise splashed some serious cash at the latest auction as they roped in the services of Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, and Kyle Jamieson to name a few.
