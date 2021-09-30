IPL 2021: Fearlessness Has Been The USP of RCB, Says Captain Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli feels that the biggest USP of his team in the back-to-back wins in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 has been their fearlessness. In their opening two fixtures upon resumption, RCB were blown apart by Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings before bouncing back.

They first outclassed Mumbai Indians and then on Wednesday, romped to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to all but seal a top-four spot.

“We have gotten the rewards because we have been confident and fearless. That’s been the USP of our team in the last two games," Kohli said while explaining how RCB recovered from the two defeats. “Through the middle overs, our bowling has been amazing. With the bat as well, we have been getting good opening starts which gives a lot of balance to the team."

He added, “That’s been the focus with Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) and myself - to get good starts. Everything is coming along nicely and people are making contributions at the right time. We were blown away completely in game one, we took it as a positive. You need to be up with the pace of the tournament. We are getting into the groove at the right stage of the tournament."

After opting to bowl first, RCB bowlers were taken apart by the two RR openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal as they added 77 runs. However, with the dismissal of Lewis in the 12th over, RR innings suffered a collapse and from 100/1, they could only manage 149/9 from 20 overs.

“In T20 cricket if you can hold nerve with the ball, it means you are heading in the right direction. We came back and dominated. 175 would have been competitive, it still was a very good wicket to bat on," Kohli observed.

The spinners in particular were impressive with the pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Nadeem giving away just 28 runs in six overs between them apart from accounting for four dismissals as well.

Harshal Patel then took three wickets in the final over to add to his growing tally.

“With the kind of bowling attack that we have, we need a couple of breakthroughs and things will open up. We knew if we held to our patience, we’ll get mistakes from the batsmen and that’s what happened but they were forced mistakes," Kohli said.

