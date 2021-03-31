- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: Feels Great to Get Back, KKR's Karun Near Gears Up for New Season
Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna arrived straight from the India-England bubble and didn't require to quarantine.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: March 31, 2021, 2:17 PM IST
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is around the corner and teams have already started practicing across the five venues where the tournament will take place, with the sixth being the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the playoffs and final will be played.
The summer carnival is set to begin on April 9 with a mega clash between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Players have already started arriving and taking part in the seven-day hotel quarantine while others have already finished the same and are practicing on their respective grounds.
Kolkata Knight Riders are one such team that has a lot of their players available and are already practicing at almost full strength with some international players yet to arrive. The two-time champions have been very active on social media and are sharing pictures of the sessions over the last couple of days.
Karun Nair has hit the ground running and raring to go. The player was bought by KKR at his base price of INR 50 lakh and the batsman got down to business on Tuesday and shared photos of him batting in the nets. Karun shared two photos and expressed his feeling of joy after getting back on the ground.
“Feels so great to get back to the grounds after what seemed like an eternity. Gearing up for the season ahead, let’s get rolling! Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 #KKR,” Nair tweeted.
Feels so great to get back to the grounds after what seemed like an eternity. Gearing up for the season ahead, let's get rolling! 💪
Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo 💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 #KKR pic.twitter.com/emFDPwpJPq
— Karun Nair (@karun126) March 30, 2021
KKR are now waiting for the likes of Pat Cummins and Tim Siefert to arrive in the country before they could complete the set and get down to business full throttle. The team will play their first game on April 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.
Earlier, the likes of Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna arrived straight from the India-England bubble and didn’t require to quarantine. New recruit Harbhajan Singh also joined the camp but will only be able to go to training after finishing his seven-day isolation period.
