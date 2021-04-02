- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: Feels Like Meeting Him For The First Time - Ravindra Jadeja After Reuniting With MS Dhoni
CSK will play their first game against Delhi Capitals on April 10.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 2, 2021, 7:04 PM IST
Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday shared pictures with his CSK captain MS Dhoni saying that whenever he meets the former India captain, the level of excitement is always the same. “Whenever I meet him it feels like I m meeting him for the first time! Still, Same excitement when I met him in 2009.#bonding #respectforever,” Jadeja wrote along with the pictures. Jadeja, who was out of action for three months due to a thumb injury finished his quarantine on Thursday and joined the squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He is likely to take the field when CSK take on the Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL on April 10.
On Thursday, CSK had posted a picture on Twitter where Jadeja was seen smiling with Suresh Raina in the yellow jersey. “Apna time! #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” CSK read the tweet.
Jadeja’s preparation the 14th edition of the cash-rich league started long back. The all-rounder practised batting and bowling in March having made a return to the field after undergoing thumb surgery. Then he headed to the National Cricket Academy to obtain a fitness certificate.
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Preview – Can MS Dhoni’s Men Rewind the Clock in Potential Farewell Year?
In January, Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia. He had later gone for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.
Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings had a hefty Rs. 22.90 crore available salary cap ahead of the auctions. They then went on to pick up 6 players during the auction. They acquired the services of 3 overseas and 3 domestic players. After a tough year in 2020, CSK would want to make it to the playoffs and they have a solid squad at their disposal.
