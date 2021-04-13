- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Finally Out of Quarantine, Jason Holder Shouts 'Freedom'
The SRH all-rounder has been released from COVID-19 constraints just in time to help his team regain momentum after a disappointing last performance
Towering West Indian fast bowler Jason Holder can finally breathe easy. Wearing a black T-shirt, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player emerged from his hotel room heaving a sigh of relief and chanting ‘freedom’ several times after his mandatory seven-day quarantine ended on Monday.
Holder had arrived in Chennai on April 5 and was taken straight to his hotel room for the mandatory quarantine as per the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Covid-19 protocols.
The 6’6″ tall player took a few deep breaths and said, “Yeah, it’s great to be out man — It’s been long enough in your room. I’m happy to be back. It’s been a tough couple of months being on the road, playing a lot of cricket.
“I am looking forward to the challenge here and it’s a really big season ahead for us,” the former No. 1 ranked all-rounder in the world said on a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Holder said SRH has what it takes to go the distance. The West Indian’s availability will come as a huge relief for the SRH, who lost the opening match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs on Sunday.
“Looking forward to train and acclimatize to the conditions… It’s a bit warmer in India so need to get accustomed to that and hit the ground running,” said Holder.
Holder is on his second stint with SRH this IPL 2021 season.
