IPL 2021: 'Finisher' MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Clock as Chennai Super Kings Enter Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni rolled back the clock during his innings that propelled Chennai Super Kings into another IPL Final. ‘Thala’ walked into bat with the score reading 149/5 and the team wobbling as their man in form Ruturaj Gaikwad fell victim to a brilliant catch at the deep by Axar Patel. But here in Delhi Capitals made the biggest mistake of the game as they handed the ball to Tom Curran with CSK needing 13 off final over. By this time, Dhoni had his eye in as he had already slmmed Avesh Khan for a six. Curran began with Moeen Ali’s wicket and then lost his way as Dhoni guided his team home with two balls to spare. Not to mention, that this is another IPL Final for Chennai Super Kings. Nine to be precise.

Earlier Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 50-ball 70 while Robin Uthappa contributed a 44-ball 63. For DC, Tom Curran took three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan got one each. Earlier, Prithvi Shaw top-scored with a 34-ball 60, while captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 51 not out and 37 respectively after DC scored 172 for 5 after being invited to bat.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 2/29 while Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali took a wicket apiece.

Rishabh Pant showed no signs of his self-confessed “nervousness" as his unbeaten 51 off 35 balls propelled Delhi Capitals to a competitive score of 172/5 against Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier of Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Pant got an ideal support from his buddy Shimron Hetmyer (37 off 24 balls) as the duo added 83 runs for the fifth wicket with some breathtaking shots towards the end of the innings.

Pant hit three fours and two sixes as Delhi Capitals didn’t ultimately pay the price for playing a specialist batter short as they capitalised on a blazing start provided by opener Prithvi Shaw (60 off 34 balls), who took the opposition on with seven fours and three sixes. Coming together at 80 for 4, Hetmyer and Pant initially just nudged around for a few singles and doubles before the flamboyant Caribbean pulled a short one from Moeen Ali for a six. He then bisected the off-side field off Dwayne Bravo for a boundary.

