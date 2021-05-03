- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Five DDCA Groundsmen Test Positive for Covid-19; Here's What Happens Next
With Five DDCA groundsmen testing positive for Covid-19, all eyes are now on Arun Jaitley Stadium. Will it host any further games?
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
Already reeling from the brunt of daily Covid-19 cases, Delhi’s only respite from this deadly virus was a little live action from IPL. But with five ground staff now being tested positive, a lot now hangs in balance. The question everyone is asking whether Arun Jaitley Stadium continue to host games. The tournament is being played at different locations in a slot-wise manner. Firstly it was Chennai and Mumbai. Now, in the second leg Delhi and Ahmedabad are hosting games. Delhi was given eight games of which four games are done and dusted. The last game is scheduled to play on May 8th but things are a little volatile now. With five groundsmen and members of CSK staff being tested positive, there is a probability that number of cases might increase in coming days. What does that mean for the teams stationed in Delhi? How will that affect their chances in IPL 2021?
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Remaining Games at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi (May 4)
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (May 5)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (May 7)
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (May 8)
All eyes are now on the next game which happens tomorrow with Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since the players who unfortunately tested positive (from CSK) have got nothing to do with these two teams, in all probability DDCA will go ahead with the game until public pressure mounts on BCCI to cancel it. Also, the news is that none of the five groundsmen were on duty yesterday as being reported otherwise earlier. In-fact these persons were not even close to the stadium premises in last 48 hours. This makes the players from RR and SRH relatively safe.
Deleted my earlier tweet on @delhi_cricket. Some Facts. Groundsmen did test positive but none were on duty yesterday or day before during the games. All staff r tested on gap days. indicted positive case were screened and removed. So players r safe.
— G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) May 3, 2021
Also read:CSK Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji And CEO Kasi Viswanathan Test COVID-19 Positive; Five in DDCA Ground Staff Also Infected
Although the situation is volatile and nobody knows what happens from here. But in case DDCA is not able to host games, they will be moved to an alternate venue. In this case it will be Indore. But here is what happens if the whole Delhi leg is cancelled. For that, let’s take a close look at the points tally. CSK and MI are placed comfortably at second and fourth position. These two teams can still get away with it. Even RR can get away with it but for SRH it can be curtains. They are languishing at the bottom of the table winning just one game. Even on Sunday they lost to Rajasthan Royals and they will be the biggest loser if something like this happens. Meanwhile as of writing this report, there is no confirmation of Kotla’s fate. All we can do is wait and watch.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule