IPL 2021: Five Most Expensive Overs In This Season

Even though the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was suspended mid-way after several players tested positive for COVID-19, the viewers witnessed a lot of expensive overs as the bowlers were smashed all over the park on many occasions. We take a look at the five most expensive overs from IPL 2021:

Harshal Patel vs Chennai Super Kings

Harshal Patel had a dream run in IPL 2021. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the mega event with 17 wickets under his belt from seven games. He also picked a five-wicket haul during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s tournament opener against Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, Patel was taken to cleanser by Ravindra Jadeja during the 19th IPL match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings. Patel was having a very good game as he bagged the wickets of Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu, and his figure read 14 for three after his three overs.

However, Patel conceded 37 runs in the 20th over of the match as Jadeja smashed five sixes and one boundary. It is also the joint most expensive over in the history of IPL. Patel’s shares this unwanted record with Prasanth Parameswaran, who conceded 37 runs in IPL 2011.

Sam Curran vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The second spot in this unwanted list is held by England’s Sam Curran, who conceded 30 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a single over. The incident took place during the 15th match of IPL. CSK was in charge of the game after posting a mammoth total of 220 in 20 overs in front of KKR.

KKR were reeling at 146/7, when CSK skipper MS Dhoni handed the ball to Curran to finish the game. However, KKR’s Pat Cummins had other ideas. Cummins took two runs on the first ball, before smashing Curran out of the park for three huge sixes. Cummins finished the over with a boundary and a six as Curran conceded 30 runs in an over.

Shivam Mavi vs Delhi Capitals

Shivam Mavi was taken to cleanser by his former U-19 teammate Prithvi Shaw during the 25th match of IPL between Delhi Capitals (DC) and KKR. Mavi opened Kolkata’s bowling attack with a wide, before conceding six boundaries off Shaw’s bat as he gave away 25 runs in an over.

Sandeep Sharma vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Sandeep Sharma bowled (a dot-ball, a no-ball, three sixes, and a wicket) the most eventful over of IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals. Sandeep Sharma conceded a single on his first ball as Rajasthan’s Riyal Parag rotated the strike with Jos Buttler. The ace English smashed Sharma for a six and then a four, before the under pressure SRH pacer bowled a no-ball, which was also dispatched out of the ground.

The fourth ball of the over was also smashed for a maximum. On the fifth ball, Sharma removed Buttler from the attack. Millier walked to bat in place of Buttler and smashed six on the very first ball he faced as Sandeep Sharma conceded 24 runs in a single over.

Shardul Thakur vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Bowling to Andre Russell in the T20 game is an arduous task. And it becomes even more difficult to bowl the West Indies all-rounder, if KKR is reeling at 73 for five, while chasing 221 runs for a win as Russell often goes for a counter-attack in a pressure situation.

Shardul started the over with a wide delivery, which was dispatched to the stands by Russell. To make matter worse, an under pressure Thakur bowled two consecutive wides. Russell scored a four and a six on the next two legal balls. Thakur made a comeback as he bowled two dot-balls. However, he finished the over with a six as he conceded 25 runs in a single over.

