CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021: For his Impressive Performance, Mohammad Siraj Says Self-belief & Gratitude do the Trick

IPL 2021: For his Impressive Performance, Mohammad Siraj Says Self-belief & Gratitude do the Trick

IPL 2021: For his Impressive Performance, Mohammad Siraj Says Self-belief & Gratitude do the Trick

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Siraj has taken six wickets in all the matches he played in the tournament so far.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has come a long way from facing criticism for disappointing performance to proving his critics wrong in the historic Australia tour that concluded earlier this year. He has now proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League. Bowler for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangaloreshared an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing his gratitude.

The 27-year-old cricketer from Hyderabad shared a few shots from last night’s match between RCB and Delhi Capitals. Siraj’s impressive bowling in the last over led the team to victory by a close one run. Taking to Instagram, Siraj wrote that self belief and hard work trump everything. The bowler further mentioned that he is grateful for every moment.

Siraj’s performance certainly showed how the bowler has carried his consistent performance of competitive bowling from the Australian tour. Commenting on Siraj’s post, fitness coach Sarfaraz Khan wrote, “To be a great champion you must believe you are the best…Siraj at his best.”

Pointing out Siraj’s excellent breakthrough performance in the recent matches, one user wrote in the comments, “Aye siraaj boht badalgaya hai re baba tu Proud (Hey Siraj, you have changed a lot, Proud).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/COLwM6vDEtF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Siraj has taken six wickets in all the matches he played in the tournament so far and has even brought his economy rate down to below eight an over, his best in the history of the league so far.

Siraj first came under the spotlight last year when India was touring Australia for the Down Under Test series. During the tour, most of the best Indian bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadavand Mohammed Shamiwere injured. This gave Siraj the opportunity to shine through. The bowler took 13 wickets in just three games, becoming India’s highest-wicket taker. Fans can see a similar performance streak in the current IPL matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches