IPL 2021: For his Impressive Performance, Mohammad Siraj Says Self-belief & Gratitude do the Trick

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has come a long way from facing criticism for disappointing performance to proving his critics wrong in the historic Australia tour that concluded earlier this year. He has now proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League. Bowler for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangaloreshared an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing his gratitude.

The 27-year-old cricketer from Hyderabad shared a few shots from last night’s match between RCB and Delhi Capitals. Siraj’s impressive bowling in the last over led the team to victory by a close one run. Taking to Instagram, Siraj wrote that self belief and hard work trump everything. The bowler further mentioned that he is grateful for every moment.

Siraj’s performance certainly showed how the bowler has carried his consistent performance of competitive bowling from the Australian tour. Commenting on Siraj’s post, fitness coach Sarfaraz Khan wrote, “To be a great champion you must believe you are the best…Siraj at his best.”

Pointing out Siraj’s excellent breakthrough performance in the recent matches, one user wrote in the comments, “Aye siraaj boht badalgaya hai re baba tu Proud (Hey Siraj, you have changed a lot, Proud).”

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Siraj has taken six wickets in all the matches he played in the tournament so far and has even brought his economy rate down to below eight an over, his best in the history of the league so far.

Siraj first came under the spotlight last year when India was touring Australia for the Down Under Test series. During the tour, most of the best Indian bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadavand Mohammed Shamiwere injured. This gave Siraj the opportunity to shine through. The bowler took 13 wickets in just three games, becoming India’s highest-wicket taker. Fans can see a similar performance streak in the current IPL matches.

