IPL 2021: Foreign Players Unlikely To Get Full Salary If They Fail To Show Up In UAE

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was halted last month in view of the bio-bubble being breached amid the second wave of Covid-19. Now while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the remaining matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the availability of foreign players is becoming an issue.

England Cricket Board (ECB) Director Ashley Giles has already confirmed that the English players will not be available for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 due to national commitments. Players from other countries such as Australia and New Zealand are also expected to miss out on the remaining games.

However, the decision can prove costly (literally) for the players who will not be seen in action in UAE. According to Inside Sport, a BCCI official revealed that overseas players would be paid only for the matches they have made themselves available to play.

“Yes it is correct, in case they (foreign players) can’t make it to UAE for IPL, franchises will be within their right to cut their salaries and pay them only on a PRO-RATA basis,” the official told the sports website.

For example, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who is the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, was bought for Rs 15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. But if the Aussie pacer fails to show up in the UAE, he would be only paid around Rs 7.75 crore.

According to BCCI rules, if a player gets injured during the IPL season or in nets, he will be entitled to his full salary. The players also get their full salary in case the BCCI can’t conduct the full season. However, if the players don’t make themselves available for the tournament, they will be paid on a pro-rata basis which translates to the number of matches that they stayed for in a particular IPL season.

The remainder of 31 matches for IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE. The second leg is expected to start in September-October this year before the ICC T20 World Cup.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here