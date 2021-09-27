IPL 2021: Former India Cricketers Laud Ravindra Jadeja After he Stars in Thrilling Win for CSK

Ace Chennai Super Kings (CSK) allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday put up a brilliant show with both the bat and the ball in the 38th match of IPL 2021 as MS Dhoni-led outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in a last-ball thriller. Jadeja picked one wicket while giving away 21 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium of Abu Dhabi as Kolkata posted a challenging of 171 runs for the loss of six wickets.

KKR looked to have taken an upper hand in the middle-overs and set for a magnificent win before Jadeja struck a whirlwind 22 runs off just eight deliveries to crush their hopes as CSK reclaimed the top spot from Delhi Capitals (DC)

Veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was known for his explosive batting style in his heyday, was also impressed with Jadeja’s knock and heaped praises on the Indian cricketer.

“What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table,” Sehwag tweeted. He also praised the Chennai team for their remarkable comeback after their dismal run in the last season of the cash-rich league.“After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud,” Sehwag wrote.

What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/IVK3KtHjVE— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021

Former India and CSK cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath also lavished praises on Jadeja. He even went to say that at the moment, Jadeja is the “best finisher in T20’s.”

Currently the best finisher in T20’s is Ravindra Jadeja #CSKvsKKR— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 26, 2021

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan wrote, “Fantastic from Jadeja. What an asset for any team.”

Fantastic from Jadeja. What an asset for any team #csk— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2021

“Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur form not only a great news for Chennai Super Kings but for team India as well,” said RP Singh.

CSK will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, September 30 with an aim to secure their playoff berth.

