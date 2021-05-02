IPL 2021: Former National Selector Saba Karim Joins Delhi Capitals as Head of Talent Search

Former India wicketkeeper and national selector Saba Karim was on Sunday appointed Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals’ head of talent search. Karim, till January, was BCCI’s General Manager (Cricket Operations). The 53-year-old Karim has played 34 ODIs apart from a single Test between mid 90’s to early 2000 before a freak eye injury ended his career.

Speaking about joining as talent scout, Karim said, “I am very excited to begin my role as Talent Scout for the Delhi Capitals.” “The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further,” he added.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim has joined our staff as the Head of Talent Search 🙌🏽 Welcome to the DC family 💙 Read more: https://t.co/BgauUeWbln #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/SJPK5svt70 — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 2, 2021

He also commended the players who are away from their families in times of COVID-19 pandemic. “Firstly, I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year’s IPL,” said Karim.

“It’s not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit.”

Meanwhile, Delhi have been in sensational form once again this season, and with five wins in seven encounters, lie second in the points table. Chennai Super Kings continue to lead the points table with five win as well, but have a superior NRR.

The team has also donated in the cause of Covid-19 relief in the country. The Delhi-based franchise on its official Twitter account announced that Delhi Capitals patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Crores to NCR based NGOs, the Hemkunt Foundation and Uday Foundation. They had also launched a campaign named ‘Project Plasma’ for people, who have recovered from the disease, to come forward and donate their blood plasma.

