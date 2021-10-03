IPL 2021: Former Players, Fans Miffed with Third Umpire Over 'Terrible Umpiring'

The fans were utterly disappointed in third umpire as he failed to spot a huge nick in the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. It all began in the eighth over when RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal tried to play a reverse scoop and nicked it. Interestingly, umpire wasn’t convinced and referred it to the third umpire on insistence of KL Rahul and the whole Punjab squad who suspected an edge, but they were in for a rude shock. The ground umpire’s decision was retained, leaving Rahul disappointed. Meanwhile, this didn’t help RCB much as Padikkal was out four overs later.

However, this infuriated a number of fans and ex cricketers on Twitter with Scott Styris asking the third umpire to resign.

Sack the 3rd umpire immediately #SelectDugoutWhat a joke! — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 3, 2021

Terrible umpiring, mistakes like that is unforgivable with so much technology and help these days! #RCBvsPBKS #IPL2021— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 3, 2021

Eventually, Punjab went onto lose the game. But the incident will be remembered for some poor decision making despite the cut throat technology available to match staff and officials in this day and age.

Maxwell, Chahal star in RCB’s 6-run win over Punjab, seal playoffs berth

Riding on impressive performances by Glenn Maxwell (57 off 33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/29), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the 48th match of the IPL 2021 and sealed the playoffs berth, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday. With this win, RCB, who now have 16 points, joined Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the playoffs. For the second consecutive season, the Virat Kohli-led RCB have made it to the last-four stage.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here