IPL 2021: Franchises Fret Over Rising Prices & Unavailability of Hotel Rooms Due to Dubai Expo

While the remainder of the IPL 2021 is all set to be played from September 19 to October 15, the franchises are already sweating over the hotel rooms in the UAE, as the tournament dates will clash with Dubai Expo too. The latter will start on October 1. While rising prices of the rooms will be one issue, the larger problem for the teams will be to create a bio-secure bubble, where people from all across the globe will come for the Expo.

The Covid-19 situation in the country has led to a further delay in the franchises making the logistical arrangements, and the deals are yet to be finalised. Speaking to ANI, a franchise official said that they were looking to go to the UAE as soon as they get a clearence from the BCCI and they would finalise the deals via video calls itself.

“We are yet to get the go-ahead from the BCCI and it is understandable with an eye on the Covid-19 situation. What we do understand is that we will get clarity from the board on the plan ahead around July 15. After that we could be free to travel.

“But looking at how the Covid-19 situation is always changing, we might look at video calls to complete the bookings. We need to keep in mind the Dubai Expo and how it might make it difficult to get bulk roooms with every passing day."

Another official spoke in the same light and said that it might be difficult to get the rooms. “We have the Dubai Expo starting from October 1. Getting hotel rooms that are isolated from the rest of the guests staying a hotel can be a real challenge. It isn’t the same as last time as because of the tourists coming to the UAE last time was minimal as compared to what is expected for the Expo. The sooner we can close the deal, the better because once we have locked the rooms, we have to play the bubble which needs to be foolproof."

