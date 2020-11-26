IPL 2021: Franchises Push for Major Rule Change in the Next Season

IPL has a longstanding rule of having a maximum of four overseas players in the playing 11 of a side in a match. That might change next year.

Over the course of the last thirteen editions since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there have been several changes in the rules of the game introduced at different stages. In 2020 alone there were so any adjustments made, but that was mainly due to the ongoing pandemic. However, in the next season i.e. IPL 2021, a major rule that has remained constant through all the editions of IPL is expected to be tweaked.

IPL has a longstanding rule of having a maximum of four overseas players in the playing 11 of a side in a match. That might change next year. There have been reports of certain franchises demanding the option to include a fifth overseas player in the playing 11 in a match. It has been learnt that some of them have approached the governing council requesting the same.

According to a BCCI official, such requests are being made for the last two seasons. “Some of the franchises have been requesting from the last couple of editions to increase the number of foreigners in the playing11. BCCI is yet to have a serious discussion on the same,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport. The official added that the request will be taken up at the appropriate forum.

The mega auctions will be conducted before the start of the 2021 season and the 14th edition of IPL might bring other changes as well, especially considering there is going to be an addition of the ninth team in the fray. To accommodate the new team, there will certainly be some tweaks, which was also confirmed by the official.

“If the league is expanded, few tweaks in the rules and format will surely take place, but it is too early to discuss at this stage,” said the BCCI official.

The demand for playing five overseas players is not likely to go uncontested since it would mean one less local player in the team. IPL is a big opportunity for a lot of domestic players who hope to get recognized there and such a rule change may not go down well with them.