IPL 2021: From 31 for 5 to 202 - CSK Survive Andre Russell and Pat Cummins Scare to Beat KKR

Chennai Super Kings survived scares from Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Dinesh Karthik to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an incredible see-saw IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday. CSK had posted 220 for 3 and had KKR reeling at 31 for 5 before Russell (54 off 22), Cummins (66 off 34) and Karthik (40 off 24) fought back to take KKR close. However, Deepak Chahar’s 4 for 29 at the top had done enough damage for CSK to hold on for another crucial win.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

With the win, CSK went to the top of the table, having won three in four games. Earlier, Faf du Plessis’s unbeaten 95 (off 60 balls) and his 115-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 off 42 balls) powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 220/3.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni and Fleming Kept Backing Me, Found Positives Even in Failures – Ruturaj Gaikwad

There was absolute carnage with the ball when KKR’s chase started as Deepak Chahar bagged four wickets for the second time this IPL. Shubman Gill was caught in the deep first ball, while Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi were all caught behind. Sunil Narine, playing his first game of the season, was out third ball caught at cover.

KKR were reeling at 31 for 5 in 5.2 overs. Against any other team, the game would have been done and dusted right there. However, KKR had a certain Andre Russell, who walked out with freedom. He smashed 14 runs in his first four balls, making his intention clear.

Vintage Russell was back as he kept going at almost everything, smashing huge sixes. The ones that were not huge were flat and quick. No bowler was spared, as Russell raced to 50 off just 21 balls.

With Dinesh Karthik too attacking from the other end, KKR raced to 112 for 5 in 11.1 overs after being 31 for 5 in 5.2. And then, in a mini brain fade moment, Russell lost his wicket.

Sam Curran set the field for a wide yorker and slipped one on the leg stump. Taken by surprise, Russell let it go, only to find the ball hit the leg stump. 112 for 6 in 11.2. Game over?

No. Karthik continued to take the attack to CSK, scoring 40 off 24 before being deceived by a superb slower one from Lungi Ngidi. 146 for 7 in 15 overs. Game over?

No. Pat Cummins kept it going smashing 30 runs in the 16th over, bowled by Sam Curran. Suddenly, 45 in 24 seemed very gettable. Cummins reached his 50 in 23 balls, and took it down to 20 off 6. However, the last man – Prasidh Krishna – was run out trying to bring Cummins back on strike in the first ball of the last over, ending a fascinating match.

CSK had raced to 54 without loss in the first six overs as KKR’s decision to open the bowling with spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins did not materialise.

Cummins, in fact, was the hardest hit of all the KKR bowlers as he conceded 58 runs in his four overs, including 19 in the last over.

The South African du Plessis, who hit nine fours and four sixes, also shared a 50-run partnership with Moeen Ali (25 off 12 balls) as CSK reached 155/1 after the end of 16 overs.

After Ali’s dismissal, skipper MS Dhoni chipped in with 17 runs off eight deliveries. The former India skipper hit a six and a four — through an edge — off India pacer Prasidh Krishna’s bowling.

But it was du Plessis who stole the show. He hit three consecutive fours off Andre Russell in one over in the 19th over and then followed it up with two sixes off Cummins in the last over.

Earlier, du Plessis and Gaikwad had taken 15 runs off Pat Cummins’s first over.

KKR’s decision to play Kamlesh Nagarkoti in place of Harbhajan Singh didn’t pay off as the seamer conceded 25 runs in his two overs.

Chakravarthy was the best bowler for KKR giving away 27 runs in his four overs and picking the wicket of Gaikwad. Sunil Narine took one for 34 in his four overs.

(With IANS inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here