IPL 2021: From Harpreet Brar To Ruturaj Gaikwad - Five Standout Performances of The Week By Uncapped Players

It was an exciting third week in the IPL with a number of standout performances by different players – some the usual suspects and some new faces who lit the tournament on fire with their splendid display. Harpreet Brar was the performer of the week for his brilliant all-round show for the Punjab Kings against the Challengers. We identify the top 5 outstanding performances by uncapped players this week.

1. Harpreet Brar (PBKS) vs RCB: 25 in 17 balls & 3-19 in 4 overs

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Harpreet Brar gave a high impact performance for Punjab Kings in his very first match of the season for the franchise. He chipped in with a cameo 25 off 17 deliveries in the lower-order helping PBKS post a challenging total of 179. He then returned with the ball and got the wickets of the big 3 RCB batsmen – Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers – in the space of 7 deliveries – to break the backbone of the chase effectively sealing the match for Punjab Kings.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) vs SRH: 75 in 44 balls

After an indifferent start to the tournament, CSK opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad produced his best knock of the season against the Sunrisers in Delhi. Chasing 171, he blasted 75 off just 44 deliveries helping his team to a thumping win with 7 wickets and 9 deliveries to spare. Gaikwad registered a century stand for the opening wicket with Faf du Plessis and notched up his fifty off just 36 deliveries accelerating after the powerplay. He smashed three consecutive boundaries of Suchith in the 12th over before taking the great Rashid Khan for another three in the very next over. By the time he was dismissed in the 13th over, the chase was a mere formality.

3. Shivam Mavi (KKR) vs PBKS: 1-13 in 4 overs

Right-arm fast medium pacer, Shivam Mavi bowled an excellent spell with the new ball for the Knight Riders which gave them the ascendancy against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Bowling to two of the most talented batsmen in the Indian circuit – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal – Mavi bowled a brilliant spell in the powerplay not letting PBKS off the hook. He conceded just 2, 6 and 2 off the three overs he bowled within the fielding restrictions and delivered as many as 11 dot balls – quite a stunning feat given the batsmen at the other end. Mavi got the big wicket of Chris Gayle in his last over as he finished his quota in one spell itself at the end of which the Punjab Kings were reduced to 41 for 2 after 7 overs.

4. Avesh Khan (DC) vs SRH: 3-34 in 4 overs

While Prithvi Shaw won the Player of the Match Award against the Sunrisers, it was the effort of right-arm fast-medium pacer, Avesh Khan which ultimately won the match for the Capitals. Khan broke a threatening second-wicket stand between Bairstow and Williamson getting rid of the England dasher in the last over of the powerplay – it was a massive moment in the match as the pair were running away with the match for the Sunrisers. He then returned to take the wicket of Virat Singh in the 12th over just when he was settling in with Williamson at the other end. That destabilized the SRH chase and they lost quick wickets and were never really in the match hereafter. Khan came back to bag the wicket of Vijay Shankar at the death.

5. Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS) vs MI: 2-21 in 4 overs

Talented leg break/googly bowler, Ravi Bishnoi got two big wickets for the Punjab Kings not giving away many in the match. He first saw the back of Ishan Kishan dismissing him cheaply 6 in the seventh over. He bowled a tight spell in the middle overs and returned in the 17th over to get rid of a set Suryakumar Yadav which led to a collapse in the middle order restricting MI to a paltry 131 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs.

