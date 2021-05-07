IPL 2021: From Harshal Patel's 37-Ball Over To Prithvi Shaw's Six Consecutive Fours: Best Moments of IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 came to an abrupt end with the Covid-19 pandemic breaching the bio-bubble and forcing the BCCI to suspend the league mid-season. However, there was some pulsating action witnessed during the course of the three and a half weeks. We look back at some of the best moments from IPL 2021.

1. Prithvi Shaw – Six Fours In An Over

Prithvi Shaw was in devastating form in IPL 2021 and had continued from where he left in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Chasing 154 set by the Knight Riders in Ahmedabad, Shaw got stuck into right-arm medium pacer Shivam Mavi in the very first over of the innings and blasted him for six consecutive boundaries creating an IPL record.

He hammered Mavi back over his head before whipping him over mid-wicket to start the proceedings for the Capitals. Two stunning drives followed by ferocious cut through backward point and finally a lofted drive off a length ball over extra-cover – Shaw made mincemeat of Mavi and took him for six consecutive fours off the very first over of the chase. Shaw became only the second player after Ajinkya Rahane to achieve the rare feat in the IPL!

2. Ravindra Jadeja/Harshal Patel – 37 Runs In Last Over of Innings

It was the big encounter between two historic rivals – the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai. CSK, batting first had reached 154 for 4 after 19 overs before Ravindra Jadeja changed the course of the match in the next six deliveries. He took the attack to Harshal Patel who till then had figures of 3-14 in 3 overs and blasted him for five sixes and a four – it was a stunning display of hitting by the left-hander which left RCB stunned!

Jadeja cleared his front leg and slogged the medium-pacer for two maximums straight down the ground before hammering him over mid-wicket for another six. He then cleared the deep mid-wicket stands before clubbing the fifth delivery over long-on. Jadeja ended the over with a boundary. He had taken Harshal Patel apart – who till then had been RCB’s specialist in the death overs in the tournament.

3. The Only Tie

The Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played out the only tied match in IPL 2021 at the Chepauk in Chennai. Batting first, the Capitals posted 159 for the loss of four wickets. The Sunrisers needed 16 off the final over and found a new hero in Jagadeesha Suchith. Kane Williamson took a boundary off the first legitimate delivery of the over before Suchith butchered the best fast bowler of IPL 2020 – Kagiso Rabada – over mid-wicket for a maximum.

But the South African made a fine comeback and conceded a bye and a single off the next couple of balls to reduce the equation to two off the final delivery. Suchith could not do the needful for the Sunrisers but managed to scamper for a leg bye. The IPL 2021 had its first tied match of the season. The Super Over also ended with Dhawan and Pant stealing a leg bye for the Capitals in what was a thrilling end to a thrilling encounter!

4. Virat Kohli & His Baby Celebration

Virat Kohli was not at his usual best in IPL 2021 but did produce an outstanding innings against the Royals in Mumbai. Chasing 177 for 9, he partnered with Devdutt Padikkal and took RCB to a thumping ten-wicket win with three and a half overs to spare. During the course of the innings, he recorded his 40th fifty in the IPL and dedicated the knock to his daughter Vamika by doing a ‘baby’ or ‘cradle celebration’. It won the hearts of thousands of fans watching the Indian captain live on TV and on social media. Kohli also became the first batsman to reach the 6000-Club in the IPL during the course of the innings.

5. Ravi Bishnoi’s Stunning Catch To Dismiss Sunil Narine

It was the 21st match of the season with Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. It was the third over of the KKR innings and Arshdeep Singh was bowling to Sunil Narine. Narine heaved Singh towards the deep mid-wicket boundary and had almost cleared the fence but for the stunning effort of Bishnoi!

The 20-year old leg spinner ran around 30 metres from deep square-leg towards the cow corner and put in a full length dive plucking the ball out of thin air with both hands. He went wild after with the celebration and ran with the ball towards his team-mates.

