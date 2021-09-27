IPL 2021: From Lakshmipathy Balaji to Harshal Patel, Here's The Full List of Hat-tricks So Far

A total of 20 hat-tricks have been taken in the history of Indian Premier League so far with six of them taken in 2008 and 2017. Only three seasons in 2015, 2018 and 2020 didn’t see any hat-tricks. On Sunday night in Dubai, Harshal Patel added his name in the list of bowlers to have achieved the rare feat in IPL with a sensation performance against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Here is a list of all the hat-tricks taken in the IPL so far:

AMIT MISHRA

The leg-spinner has taken the most number of hat-tricks in the history of the tournament with three to his name and for three different franchises. His hat-tricks came against Deccan Chargers (5/17 in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils), Kings XI Punjab (4/9 in 2011 for Deccan Chargers) and Pune Warriors India (4/19 in 2013 for Sunrisers Hyderabad).

YUVRAJ SINGH

The slow-left arm bowler has two hat-tricks to his name against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers in the same season in 2009.His first hat-trick came against RCB when he picked up 3/22 in Durban, while his second was against DC in Johannesburg, where he returned with figures of 3/13. Both the hat-tricks came during his time with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

MAKHAYA NTINI

The South African took his only hat-trick during his time with Chennai Super Kings when he grabbed 4/21 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

AJIT CHANDILA

Ajit Chandila took the first hat-trick of 2012 when he grabbed 4/13 against Pune Warriors India for Rajasthan Royals.

SAMUEL BADREE

The West Indian leg-spinner grabbed his hat-trick in 2017 against Mumbai Indians for RCB and returned with figures of 4/9.

ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma grabbed his hat-trick back in 2009 for Deccan Chargers against MI. He returned with figures of 4/6.

LAKSHMIPATHY BALAJI

Lakshmipathy Balaji took 5/25 for Chennai Super Kings against KXIP in 2008.

PRAVEEN KUMAR

Praveen Kumar grabbed his only hat-trick in IPL against RR in 2010. He ended with figures of 3/18.

SUNIL NARINE

The KKR spinner grabbed his maiden hat-trick in the IPL against KXIP in 2013. He returned with figures of 3/33.

SHANE WATSON

Shane Watson’s hat-trick came against SRH in 2014 and he finished with figures of 3/13 for RR.

AXAR PATEL

Axar Patel’s hat-trick came for Kings XI Punjab against now defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016 when he picked up 4/21 in the match.

PRAVEEN TAMBE

Praveen Tambe’s hat-trick came against KKR for RR in 2014 as he picked up 3/26.

SHREYAS GOPAL

Shreyas Gopal grabbed his hat-trick against RCB in 2019. He returned with figures of 3/12 in a washed out game.

SAM CURRAN

Sam Curran’s first hat-trick came when he grabbed 4/11 in 2019 for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals.

AJ TYE

AJ Tye bagged his first hat-trick when he picked up 5/17 for Gujarat Lions against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

JAYDEV UNADKAT

Jaydev Unadkat picked up his first hat-trick when he grabbed 5/30 for RPS in 2017 against SRH.

HARSHAL PATEL

The RCB right-arm pacer took his maiden hat-trick in IPL 2021 against MI with the scalps of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar. He finished with figures of 4/17.

