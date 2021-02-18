- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IPL 2021: From Morris to Maxwell: 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auctions 2021
Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of IPL Auctions when he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore for the 2021 edition. The South African all-rounder had a base price of Rs 75 lakh which meant that he was ultimately sold for almost 22 times his reserved price in the auction.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 18, 2021, 9:44 PM IST
Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of IPL Auctions when he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore for the 2021 edition. The South African all-rounder had a base price of Rs 75 lakh which meant that he was ultimately sold for almost 22 times his reserved price in the auction. Glenn Maxwell was the other big surprise in the auction. Despite having a poor season in 2020, he was purchased for Rs 14.25 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IPL Auction 2021: Who is Shahrukh Khan, the 5.25 Crore Punjab Kings Player?
We look at the 10 Most Expensive Buys at the IPL 2021 Auction.
1. Chris Morris (16.25 crore) - Rajasthan Royals
The South African all-rounder became the most expensive player in IPL history when he was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 16.25 crore. He broke the record of Indian superstar, Yuvraj Singh who was sold to the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 16 crore in 2015. Morris has a strike rate of 151.02 and economy rate of 7.76 in all T20 cricket. He is also a good wicket-taking bowler with 270 wickets in 218 matches.
2. Kyle Jamieson (15 crore) - Royal Challengers Bangalore
New Zealand's bowling all-rounder, Kyle Jamieson was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive sum of Rs 15 crore. With a base price of Rs 75 lakh, Jamieson earned a multiple of 20 times at the auctions in Chennai. Jamieson has picked 54 wickets in 38 T20 matches at a very impressive strike rate of 15.4 in T20 cricket. It is his wicket-taking propensity which has attracted the big moolah for him in the IPL Auctions.
3. Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crore) - Royal Challengers Bangalore
Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore in the auctions. Maxwell was in terrible form for Kings XI Punjab last season striking at a rate of just 101.88 but has an overall strike rate of 154.67 in the IPL.
4. Jhye Richardson (14 crore) - Punjab Kings
Jhye Richardson became the second most expensive bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was bought for a whopping sum of Rs 14 crore by Punjab Kings in the 2021 IPL Auctions in Chennai. The young talented Australian fast bowler had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and was expected to be a sought after option at the auctions after his magnificent showing in the 2020-21 Big Bash League.
5. Krishnappa Gowtham (9.25 crore) - Chennai Super Kings
Krishnappa Gowtham, the off spinner and hard-hitting lower-order batsman from Karnataka, was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a big sum of Rs 9.25 crores making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. The 32-year old has played 62 T20 matches and although he does not score big runs or pick a heap of wickets, what stands out is his ability to restrict the opposition batsmen and hit the long ball in the lower order.
IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell Goes to RCB for Rs 14.25 Crore After Bidding War With CSK
6. Riley Meredith (8 crore) - Punjab Kings
An Australian pacer who can bowl express speeds above 150 kmph, Riley Meredith, was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore - the highest bid for an overseas uncapped player in the auction. Meredith had an impressive Big Bash League 2020-21 where picked up 16 wickets from 13 matches at an economy of 7.82 in the tournament.
7. Moeen Ali (7 crore) - Chennai Super Kings
Moeen Ali was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for three and a half times his base price (of Rs 2 crore) for Rs 7 crore at the Auctions. The England all-rounder has a strike rate of 140.18 in T20 cricket. He is also very restrictive with an economy rate of just 7.68. He gave his finest performance in IPL 2019 when he scored 220 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 165.41 and picked 6 wickets with a brilliant economy rate of 6.76 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
8. Shahrukh Khan (5.25 crore) - Punjab Kings
Tamil Nadu's middle order power hitter Shahrukh Khan was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore on the back of an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Shahrukh, who rose through the ranks in Tamil Nadu circuit and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, has played 31 T20s for 293 runs at a strike rate of 131.39. He is also a useful leg spinner.
9. Tom Curran (5.25 crore) - Delhi Capitals
Tom Curran is a T20 specialist for England who has represented the country in 27 T20Is so far. He is a fine fast bowler who has picked 157 wickets in 134 matches at a strike rate of 17.1. Curran bowls a deadly yorker. He is also a useful lower-order batsman.
10. Nathan Coulter-Nile (5 crore) - Mumbai Indians
Nathan Coulter-Nile is an Australian veteran who has played 32 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Australia. Overall, in 133 T20 matches he has picked 156 wickets at a strike rate of 18 and economy rate of 7.77. Coulter-Nile is also a very useful batsman in the lower-order well capable of smashing a few maximums.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking