IPL 2021: From One Legend to Another - AR Rahman Dedicates Special Song to CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

Reveling in the IPL fever, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman took the time out to dedicate some of his songs to Chennai Super Kings cricketers as a part of the Star Sports show, Cricket Live. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina both got special mentions by the singer, who emphasized the need to motivate people by bringing them together.

“I would like to dedicate the song ‘Chale Chalo‘ from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, as it motivates people to play cricket together. And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song ‘Mangta Hai Kya‘, because whenever I went to Bangalore, they were listening to a lot of songs from Rangeela.”

After suffering a 7-wicket loss in their opener against Delhi Capitals, all eyes are on the boys in yellow to amp up their performance for their next match against Punjab Kings on Friday, April 16th. Former India batsmen Gautam Gambhir opined that Dhoni should be batting higher up the order as captain, owing to his current position as seventh in the line-up. According to Gambhir, his disappointing two-ball duck is testament to the failure of the current batting order.

“MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that’s what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can’t be leading, when you’re batting at No.7. Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Live,” he said.

Adding to his statement, Gambhir also mentioned that Dhoni’s attacking power was nowhere as strong as it once was in his prime. “He is not the MS Dhoni which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that,” the former Indian legend remarked.

The battle of the kings, CSK vs Punjab Kings, will take place at the Wankede Stadium on Friday, April 16th.

