IPL 2021: From Raina's Withdrawal To Gavaskar's Comment On Anushka - The Biggest Controversies From IPL 2020

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway from the 9th of April in Chennai. The IPL is the most coveted league in the world which brings together the top players from across nations and continents. Apart from all the drama on and off the field, the tournament also has its fair share of controversies. We look back at the 5 biggest controversies from IPL 2020.

1. RAINA PULLS OUT OF THE TOURNAMENT

Suresh Raina pulled out of the 2020 edition of the IPL in the UAE after 13 CSK members, including two players – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad – tested positive for Covid-19. The left-handed superstar cited the negative impact of staying locked in a bio-bubble and stated the stringent quarantine measures were too much for him to handle for the duration of the competition.

Raina’s exit was a massive loss for CSK – he is their highest run-getter with 4527 runs in 160 innings at an average of 33.28 and strike rate of 137.34 including a hundred and 32 fifties. The matter became worse when N Srinivasan lashed out at Raina for throwing tantrums at not being given the same treatment as skipper MS Dhoni.

The matter only cooled down when Raina clarified that the decision to not play in the edition was his personal choice. “It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately at the home front,” quoted the left-hander.

2. GAVASKAR’S COMMENT ON ANUSHKA SHARMA

Virat Kohli was struggling at the start of the tournament in the UAE due to a lack of match practise courtesy the Covid-19 lockdown. The only practise that the Indian skipper had during the lockdown was against the bowling of wife Anushka Sharma on the terrace of his flat. In the light of the above, Sunil Gavaskar, while on commentary, shared a light moment when he stated that Kohli has only faced balls bowled by Anushka during the lockdown, explaining the batsman’s rustiness in an RCB vs KXIP encounter.

The statement was twisted and turned and posted on social media and became a huge issue with fans taking sides for the legendary Indian opener and the actress taking a dig at each other all over Twitter and other social media platforms.

Anushka Sharma wrote a long post addressed to Gavaskar expressing her disappointment at his alleged comments. It was embarrassing when Gavaskar had to come out in the open and make a clarification.

3. THE AAKASH CHOPRA-JAMES NEESHAM FACE-OFF

Aakash Chopra, the expert commentator and analyst, expressed his displeasure at the decision of Kings XI Punjab to give a long run in the tournament to the New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham stating that he had not done anything special and was not a match winner. Chopra added that Neeshan did not bowl either in the powerplay or death nor was he a great finisher with the bat.

Chopra’s comments and observations were not received well by an irritated Neesham. The all-rounder tweeted that ‘Averaging 18.5 and striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either,” making a reference to Chopra’s IPL record.

4. REIFFEL BUCKLES DOWN TO DHONI

The pressure of the IPL can get the best to succumb and this is not restricted just to the players only. During the penultimate over of the clash between CSK and SRH, Shardul Thakur bowled a clear wide delivery which was correctly signaled as such by the Australian umpire, Paul Reiffel. But much to the astonishment of everyone, Reiffel reversed his decision buckling under pressure after the CSK skipper, MS Dhoni expressed displeasure and was angry at the decision.

5. THE SHORT-RUN HOWLER

An umpiring howler that raked up a huge controversy in IPL 2020 was when Nitin Menon – the square-leg umpire – signaled one-short stating that KXIP batsman Chris Jordan hadn’t grounded his bat before taking off for the second run in the penultimate over of his sides’ chase of 158 against the Delhi Capitals.

It was a huge error by Menon as replays indicated that Jordan had clearly grounded his bat behind the crease. As it turned out the match ended in a Tie and was won by the Delhi Capitals in the Super-Over. This led to a massive controversy with KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta taking to social media to express her anger against the decision, also calling for the use of technology in such situations.​

