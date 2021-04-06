IPL 2021: Big Players Who Will Be Eying Redemption After Enduring A Poor IPL 2020

IPL 2021: Big Players Who Will be Eying Redemption After Enduring a Poor IPL 2020The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will commence in Chennai from the 9th of April and will provide a platform for some big names to redeem themselves after a disastrous previous edition in the UAE. A number of famous names including the likes of Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine had a very ordinary outing in 2020 and will look to make a big statement this year. We identify a few such players.

1. Andre Russell (KKR)

Andre Russell is the most destructive batsman in IPL history but failed to deliver in IPL 2020. His failure with the bat was one of the major reasons for KKR’s poor showing in the tournament. Russell could only muster 117 runs in 9 innings with a highest score of 25 in the tournament. Even Pat Cummins scored more runs for KKR than Russell in the season. Russell got an under-20 score in as many as 7 of the 9 innings in this edition. The West Indian would look to make amends this year. Beware!

2. Prithvi Shaw (DC)

Shaw was in fine form in the initial half of the tournament but then saw a dramatic decline in fortunes and registered scores of 4, 0, 0, 7, 10, 9 and 0 in his last 7 matches in the tournament. He was dismissed in the first over of the innings in 4 occasions and once each in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th over in these 7 matches. However, the talented right-handed batsman has been in devastating form lately with a record aggregate in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy where he recorded 4 hundreds. He will be raring to go this season and make amends for his poor show in the latter half of 2020.

3. MS Dhoni (CSK)

MS Dhoni looked completely out of sorts with the bat in IPL 2020. He aggregated just 200 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of just 116.27 – very poor for a lower-order batsman! He lacked initiative and failed to provide the impetus CSK needed from him at the death.

4. Kedar Jadhav (CSK)

Kedar Jadhav had a very ordinary IPL and scored just 62 runs in 5 innings at a poor strike rate of 93.93. He was subsequently released by CSK ahead of the February 2021 auctions. The batting all-rounder would look to prove a point in the middle-order for the SRH in 2021.

5. Glenn Maxwell (PBKS)

Another colossal big-ticket failure in IPL 2020 was the Australian, Glenn Maxwell. He aggregated just 108 runs in 11 innings at a very poor strike rate of 101.88! He never got going in any of the innings and shockingly did not hit even one six in the tournament! Maxwell was released by the franchise and purchased by RCB for INR 14.25 crore. The Australian has expressed his desire to play alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and it will be fascinating to see how he performs for his new franchise.

6. Rohit Sharma (MI)

Although Rohit Sharma helped Mumbai Indians to their fifth title in the IPL last year, his personal form was far from satisfactory. The MI opener had a tough time in IPL 2020 with only 264 runs in 11 innings at an average of 24 and more strikingly a poor strike rate of 126.31. He failed miserably in 7 matches and had scores of below-10 in as many as 6 of these matches! His failure rate of 63.64% was extremely high for a top-order batsman.

7. Dinesh Karthik (KKR)

Dinesh Karthik had a poor show with the bat in UAE with an aggregate of just 169 runs at an average of 14.08. He gave up his captaincy during the course of the tournament but that did not quite change his fortunes with the bat. Starting afresh this season, we can expect DK to unleash his destructive game in the tournament.

8. Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine failed to make an impact with the bat and ball in IPL 2021. He could only muster 121 runs at an average of 13.44 and pick 5 wickets at 60.40 apiece in the 10 matches he played in the competition. He was also not very restrictive going at almost 8 runs per over.

9. Suresh Raina (CSK)

Suresh Raina got into a controversy in the IPL in UAE last year when he exited the tournament citing difficulty in handling the strict quarantine protocols and bio-bubble measures put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The highest run-getter in the history of the IPL for CSK would be raring to go in this edition and help his side qualify for the playoffs.

10. Rishabh Pant (DC)

Rishabh Pant was far from his destructive best in the UAE last season. He scored 343 runs but his strike rate of 113.95 was poor for a batsman of his calibre and prowess given the role he played in the XI. However, since then, Pant has had a great 4 months in Australia and against England in India and produced one match-winning innings after the other across formats for India. The additional responsibility of captaincy may inspire him to produce his very best in IPL 2021.

