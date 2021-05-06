IPL 2021: From Ruturaj Gaikwad To Avesh Khan To Harshal Patel - Uncapped Indian Players Who Stood Out In The IPL

There were some outstanding performances by uncapped Indian players in the three and a half weeks of IPL 2021. While some of the big names failed to live up to their billing in the tournament, these players stood out and made their performances count in the tournament. We analyze the performances and select the top 5 uncapped Indian players of the season.

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)

Ruturaj Gaikwad had given a glimpse of his batting talent towards the end of IPL 2020 in the UAE. He combined with Faf du Plessis and led CSK’s charge with the bat at the top of the order this season. Gaikwad started the tournament with three failures but impressed with a 42-ball 64 against the Knight Riders in Mumbai adding a century stand with his South African partner. He gave a Player of the Match performance against the Sunrisers with 75 off 44 deliveries setting up the chase for CSK in what was another hundred-plus stand with Du Plessis at a very high strike rate. Gaikwad played a leading role with the bat in CSK’s transformation this year.

2. Avesh Khan (Delhi Capitals)

Avesh Khan was the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the season and returned with 14 wickets from 8 matches at a magnificent strike rate of 12.8. What was impressive about the right-arm fast-medium pacer was his ability to take wickets and yet control the flow of runs. Khan had an excellent economy rate of just 7.7 in the tournament. He stepped into the shoes of Kagiso Rabada who looked out of sorts this year and took over the mantle of the leading strike bowler for DC this year. His best bowling performance came against the Sunrisers when he saw the back of Jonny Bairstow, Virat Singh and Vijay Shankar. Khan was very consistent and picked a wicket in every match he played in the tournament.

3. Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Harshal Patel was the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2021 with 17 wickets from 7 matches at a stunning bowling strike rate of 9.8. He stole the limelight on the opening night of IPL 2021 picking 5-27 against the Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Harshal went for a few runs towards the end of the RCB campaign but continued to pick wickets in the middle overs and at the death for the Challengers. He picked two or more wickets in six of the seven matches he played in the tournament. 14 of his 17 wickets in the competition were of the top-middle order of the opposition – an indicator of the quality of wickets he took in the tournament.

4. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

In a team full of big names and superstars, Arshdeep Singh’s efforts often go unnoticed by the pundits. The left-arm seamer returned with 7 wickets from 6 matches at a strike rate of 15.7. He was also fairly economical conceding 8.18 runs per over. His best performance came in Punjab Kings’ season opener against the Royals. Arshdeep picked three big wickets of Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube and the centurion Sanju Samson. He gave away just 35 runs in his 4 overs which was much below the norm of the high-scoring match.

Arshdeep, not express pace, relied on his variations and cricketing intelligence to get the better of the opposition batsmen.

5. Ravi Bishnoi (Punjab Kings)

This would be a surprising name for many on the list but 20-year old leg break bowler of the Punjab Kings gave a glimpse of his prowess with the ball in the four matches he played in the tournament. Bishnoi bowled in the middle overs, picked crucial wickets and was brilliantly restrictive in three of the four matches. He dismissed Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav giving away just 21 runs in his 4 overs against the Mumbai Indians. Bishnoi conceded just 19 off his 4 overs against the Knight Riders and got two lower-middle order wickets while giving away just 17 runs off his 4 overs against the RCB. PBKS should have included the young leg spinner into the XI from the start of their campaign.

