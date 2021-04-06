IPL 2021: From Shubman Gill to Pat Cummins, Five KKR Players to Watch Out For

Kolkata Knight Riders might have won two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014 but it is a fact that in last seven years they had failed to deliver the sucker punch. Yes, in last seven years they failed to make into top four and more than that, they were edged out on NRR in last two seasons. Who knows, had they been a little aggressive upfront they would have made it to the play-offs. A captaincy change midway also didn’t help matters much.

Here are the five players to watch out for.

Shubman Gill: Gill at 21 is the future for KKR. With age on his side, he has got the numbers to show too and this means one thing: That KKR will stay invested in him for a long long time. Gil can be an excellent attacking batsman against express pace as he showed last season (440 runs). He can attack right from the word ‘go’ and give KKR the early momentum a team needs in a T20 match.

Varun Chakravarthy: Chakravarthy is not your ordinary spinner. He is very cunning when it comes to mixing the length and trajectory of the ball. A case in point is his performance against Delhi Capitals (IPL 2020) where he went onto choke them with six superb wickets. Chakravarthy was also picked up in India’s t20 squad to Australia, solely on these performances. He was also the top wicket-taker for KKR last season. This time he will have an able mentor in Harbhajan which will only make him a better bet. (17 wickets)

Shakib-al-Hasan: Shakib was the most expensive buy for KKR (Rs 3.2 Cr) in IPL auction and there is a reason behind it. This Bangladesh cricketer is an excellent batting all-rounder. He can quickly bowl those four overs, get the breakthroughs and then he is also someone who can bat at number four or five to steer the middle order. Fortunately for KKR, he has done this on quite a few occasions. Shakib links this team and if he can be rattled, KKR will be dealt a severe blow as far as their strategy is concerned.

Andre Russell: We all know how Russell performed in IPL 2020. 10 matches and just 117 runs. In 2019, Russell ran riot and KKR looked a force to be reckoned with. That season he accounted for 500-plus runs in complete contrast to 2020! It won’t be false to say the least that Russell holds the key for them. Russell is a mightily clean hitter and is an awesome bowler. More than that his finishing skills can be put to test in the coming edition.

Pat Cummins: A newly appointed captain for New South Wales, Cummins will lead this pace attack. He was superb last season where he went onto take 12 wickets in 14 games. He can be extremely pacey and can swing it away from the right handers as well. He is in prime form. He carried his IPL 2020 form to Australia and bowled brilliantly against India during the Summers. Following this, he also played well in Australia’s domestic tournament “The Marsh Cup.’ KKR can’t wait for him to land in India.

