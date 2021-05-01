IPL 2021: From Vettori To Ponting To Warner - When IPL Franchises Have Changed Captains Mid-Season

Sunrisers Hyderabad sacked David Warner as captain of the franchise and replaced him with the New Zealander Kane Williamson. SRH have had a terrible start to their IPL 2021 campaign under the leadership of Warner losing five of their first six matches in the season. The left-hander himself has been in poor form with the bat and been a patch of the destructive batsman he has been over the years in the IPL. SRH would hope that a change at the helm would change the fortunes of the team in the competition. This is apparently the 12th instance of a change of leadership for a franchise mid-way into the competition.

We dive into the past and look at some other famous instances of where captains have been replaced in the middle of the tournament.

1. Dinesh Karthik (replaced by Eoin Morgan) – KKR in 2020

Dinesh Karthik was having a torrid time with the bat in the UAE in 2020 and had managed just 108 runs in 7 matches at an average of 15.42 before he was replaced by the England limited overs’ skipper, Eoin Morgan mid-way into the tournament. KKR had witnessed a see-saw first half under the leadership of Karthik winning 4 and losing 3 of their first seven matches.

2. Ajinkya Rahane (replaced by Steven Smith) – RR IN 2019

Ajinkya Rahane was replaced by the Australian Steven Smith mid-way in IPL 2019 after the franchise got off to a disastrous start under his leadership winning just two of the eight matches which placed them at number 7 on the points table.

3. Kevin Pietersen (replaced by Anil Kumble) – RCB in 2009

Big-ticket player, Kevin Pietersen was purchased by the RCB ahead of the 2009 season of the IPL in South Africa but replaced mid-way after he could not live up to his billing and managed to score just 93 runs in six matches. The champion Indian leg spinner, Anil Kumble took charge after KP left for national duty.

4. Kumar Sangakkara (replaced by Cameron White) – Deccan Chargers in 2012

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara stunned the IPL fraternity when he benched himself and let Cameron White take over the role of the captain for Deccan Chargers in 2012. Sangakkara managed to score just 200 runs in 12 matches and not only stepped down from the leadership position but also dropped himself from the playing XI.

5. Daniel Vettori (replaced by Virat Kohli) – RCB in 2012

The New Zealand great had led RCB to the final in 2011 but was in poor form in the next edition bagging just five wickets from the first 9 matches. He dropped himself from the XI and gave his position to Muttiah Muralitharan which paved the way for Virat Kohli to take over the mantle of the RCB.

6. Ricky Ponting (replaced by Rohit Sharma) – MI in 2013

Mumbai Indians had purchased the great Australian batsman and World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting for enormous amounts in the auction making him the captain of the franchise. Ponting, however, had a terrible start to the tournament with the bat scoring just 52 runs in six matches before unselfishly dropping himself. Rohit Sharma was made captain and he led MI to their first IPL title!

7. David Miller (replaced by Murali Vijay) – PBKS in 2016

Punjab Kings were at the bottom of the table having lost five of their first six matches in the tournament. Skipper David Miller was in horrendous form scoring just 76 runs in these six encounters. He stepped down to give the baton to Murali Vijay.

8. Gautam Gambhir (replaced by Shreyas Iyer) – Delhi Capitals in 2018

Gautam Gambhir, the captain of the Delhi Capitals was struggling in the 2018 edition of the IPL. He had just notched up a mere 85 runs at a strike rate of 97 with his team ending on the losing side in five of their first six matches. Gambhir stepped down and handed over the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer.

