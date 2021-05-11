IPL 2021: Full List of Lowest Team Totals This Season

The pitches on offer this season for the Indian Premier League varied a lot and hence, teams had to adapt all the time. Owing to this, we saw a number of low-scoring innings.

IPL 2021: Five Most Expensive Overs In This Season

While the IPL 2021 season has been deferred for now, let’s have a look at the five lowest scores of the season.

#1 106/8 – Punjab Kings

It was a big struggle for Punjab Kings against the Chennai Super Kings and they never got any momentum right through the innings as they were restricted to 106 runs which was never going to be enough for them to have any chance.

#2 120/10 – Punjab Kings

Punjab was once again in the doldrums as this time, but they were restricted by Sunrisers Hyderabad as their batsmen never got going on a sluggish pitch being bundled out for 120.

#3 122/9 – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Against the Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore found themselves in an absolute pickle and they were strangled by the spinners on an otherwise batting friendly track. They were eventually restricted to 122 in their 20 overs.

#4 123/9 – Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings, despite having one of the most vaunted batting line-ups of the season, kept struggling to find momentum in different match and once again, they found the going tough against Kolkata Knight Riders. Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins all combined to restrict their batting to 123 runs. In response, KKR paced the chase fairly easily and leading their efforts was captain Eoin Morgan who was adjudged man of the match.

#5 131/6 – Mumbai Indians

Batting first, Mumbai Indians struggled as the Punjab bowlers executed their plans to perfection. Barring Rohit Sharma, who scored 63, none of the batsmen found the going easy on a sluggish track of Chennai as they were restricted to 131. In response, Punjab did not break a sweat chasing the target down as their run was led by KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

