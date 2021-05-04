IPL 2021: Full List of Players, Match Officials, Broadcasters And Ground Staff Affected by COVID-19

IPL ecosystem was jolted on Monday with two new cases where members of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings were affected with the deadly Coronavirus. Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the two players from KKR who were found positive, meanwhile CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji were among the affected. Also found positive were five DDCA groundsmen. Here is a complete lost of players/staff who were affected with Covid-19 so far.

Cricketnext takes a look at the positive cases till now:

Varun Chakravarthy: The KKR’s mystery spinner was the latest addition to the list of players affected by the deadly virus. He was said to have contracted the virus in a hospital where he was taken for scans. Now, obviously this place was outside IPL’s bio-bubble. None the less, he became the reason for a possible breach.

Sandeep Warrier: This pacer from Kerala was the second victim in the KKR camp to have contracted the virus. There is no specification that how he got the virus but it is believed that he contracted it from Chakravarthy. The KKR had made all the necessary precautions while taking the spinner out of bubble. Even the doctors who were treating him were asymptomatic and were vaccinated.

Lakshmipathy Balaji: The Chennai Super Kings Bowling coach was said to have tested positive on Monday after he undertook a rapid antigen test. Later he had to undergo an RT-PCR Test which confirmed the same result. Balaji has been a key support staff and remained in CSK dugout throughout the franchise’s clash against Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Kasi Viswanathan: The CEO of the Chennai Super Kings was among the affected as well. Despite being a non-playing member of the side, Viswanathan leads his franchise from the front and opted to stay in the bubble alongside his team. Well, it cost him dearly.

Five DDCA Groundsmen: Besides them, five DDCA groundsmen too tested positive for the deadly virus. Firstly it was reported that they were present on their duties as RR took on SRH at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This increased the fears of a super spreader event as they could have come in contact with the players but later it turned out to be a false alarm. None of them were even there 48 hours earlier.

Nitish Rana

This KKR batsman had tested positive right after entering team bio-secure bubble. After 12 days of testing positive for the virus, the left-hand batsman finally joined the team and has resumed training. He has done fairly well in the last four editions of the tournament, scoring over 300 runs in each of them. Once again, he will be one of the main batsman in the middle-order for KKR.

Devdutt Padikkal

The RCB batsman had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22, and went into self-quarantine. Since then, he has joined the team after testing negative for the virus. The youngster had an outstanding opening season with Bangalore last year, and the team would be hoping that he replicates his performance once again. This year, he is most likely to open with skipper Virat Kohli, that could give him the necessary boost.

Daniel Sams

Another RCB player tested positive for Covid, on April 7. Sams, after entering the team hotel on April 3 had tested negative though. Currently, the Aussie is in isolation in a designated medical facility.

Axar Patel

The star all-rounder had initially tested negative, when he entered the team hotel on March 28, but tested positive later on. Most likely, he will not be able to play Delhi Capitals’ first match.

Kiran More

On April 6, former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians’ talent scout Kiran More had tested positive for COVID-19. The 58-year-old More is also the wicket-keeping consultant of the five-time IPL champions.

Wankhede Ground Staff

A total of 11 ground staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Unlike the players, these members don’t stay in a designated place, and usually ply by trains to reach the stadium. After these cases came up, MCA had decided to provide shelter to these members in the stadium premises only. But there is every possibility that the cases will see a surge.

Broadcast Team

A total of 14 members from the broadcast team had tested positive on April 5. It is learned that the team was staying in Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, where they tested positive. The team includes directors, EVS operators, producers, cameramen and video editors.

