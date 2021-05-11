IPL 2021: Full List of Players With Most Half-Centuries This Season

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was starting to heat up when the coronavirus pandemic forced the organisers to postpone the season.

IPL 2021: Five Most Expensive Overs In This Season

However, we did get to see a number of remarkable feats in the few games that took place. Here, in this article, we take a look at the top 10 50 makers of the season so far:

#1 KL Rahul: 4 fifties

Punjab Kings captain has always been a consistent performer at the top of the order and this season was no different as he stroked 4 50s in 7 matches.

#2 Faf du Plessis: 4 fifties

Chennai Super Kings was a resurgent unit this season and one of the main reasons behind their rise was the form of Faf du Plessis. The opener peeled off 4 50s in 7 innings.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan: 3 fifties

The Delhi Capitals opener has been a run-machine for the side – the left-hander has been consistent and belligerent at the top of the order and this season was no different. He scored 3 50s in 8 matches.

#4 Prithvi Shaw: 4 fifties

Delhi Capitals was the side to beat this season and this was primarily due to the performance of the openers. Prithvi Shaw was brilliant for the side as he scored 4 50s in 8 matches.

#5 Manish Pandey: 2 fifties

The right-hander from SunRisers Hyderabad did not find the going too easy this season and he was able to find some momentum even as the tournament progressed. He was able to score 2 fifties in 5 innings.

#6 Glenn Maxwell: 2 fifties

One of the best additions this season, Glenn Maxwell fitted in perfectly with the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he was able to score 2 half-centuries in 6 innings.

#7 AB de Villiers: 2 fifties

2 fifties in seven innings, and AB de Villiers had already won a couple of games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season and was looking all set to go the whole distance.

#8 David Warner: 2 fifties

He was sacked as SRH captain midway through the season and one of the reasons behind the same was his sluggish strike-rate. He did score 2 50s, but the strike rate of 110 did his teams no favour.

#9 Mayank Agarwal: 2 fifties

The Punjab Kings opener was the aggressor at the top of the order and he peeled off 2 fifties before the season was called off.

#10 Jonny Bairstow: 2 fifties

The aggressor for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow was in sublime form as he smashed 2 half-centuries in 7 innings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here