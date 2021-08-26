IPL 2021: Full List of Replacement Players Announced by Teams So far

After the IPL 2021 in India was suspended earlier this year, due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, the league is set to resume in UAE from September 19. But due to a lot of various reasons, many overseas players won’t be available in the second leg of the tournament. Now the teams have come forward and announced the replacements for the foreign stars.

RCB, who had a great run so far, have roped in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as replacement for Australia’s Adam Zampa. Hasaranga was the star performer for Lanka in the recently concluded series against India. Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson and Tim David for New Zealand’s Finn Allen.

The unavailability of Jos Buttler for RR means that they have gone with New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name. He has scored a hundred and 2 half-centuries and has a strike-rate of 149.70.

Injured / Replaced Player Team Replacement Player Adam Zampa RCB Wanindu Hasaranga Daniel Sams RCB Dushmantha Chameera Kane Richardson RCB George Garton Finn Allen RCB Tim David Jofra Archer RR Glenn Phillips Andrew Tye RR Tabraiz Shamsi Riley Meredith PBKS Nathan Ellis Jhye Richardson PBKS Adil Rashid Pat Cummins KKR Tim Southee

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

PBKS have gone on to sign Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith. Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. The right-arm pacer is also one of the reserve players in Australia’s 2021 T20I World Cup squad. PBKS have also picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson.

KKR have brought Tim Southee on board. The veteran New Zealand pacer will be a replacement for Australia’s Pat Cummins.

