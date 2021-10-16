IPL 2021 Full List of Winners from Most Valuable Player to Emerging Player of the Season

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has come to an end with MS Dhoni‘s Chennai Super Kings winning the trophy for the fourth time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the summit clash. Winning IPL 2021 completes a remarkable comeback for Chennai, who were placed seventh last season and have now won their fourth IPL trophy in a campaign that started with a loss but ended with a win.

The seeds of Chennai’s commanding win were sown by Faf du Plessis, who led the way with a magnificent 86 off 59 balls apart from other batters contributing as well in scoring 192/3. The bowlers, especially two double-wicket strikes from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja, reduced Kolkata to 165/9. It was a memorable 300th T20 match for MS Dhoni as he added another silverware to his cupboard of trophies.

The award ceremony that followed the final was dominated by Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings and Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore as both of these players won two awards each. While Ruturaj bagged the Orange Cap and the Emerging Player of the Year Award, Harshal won the Purple Cap and Most Valuable Player of the season award.

Full list of winners of individual awards:

Most valuable player of the season: Harshal Patel.

Harshal Patel. Orange cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad - 635 runs in 16 games - 1 hundred, 4 fifties.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 635 runs in 16 games - 1 hundred, 4 fifties. Purple cap: Harshal Patel - 32 wickets (joint highest ever in IPL with Dwayne Bravo) in 15 games, one 5-wicket haul, one 4-wicket haul.

Harshal Patel - 32 wickets (joint highest ever in IPL with Dwayne Bravo) in 15 games, one 5-wicket haul, one 4-wicket haul. Power player of the season: Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer Maximum Sixes: KL Rahul with 30 sixes

KL Rahul with 30 sixes Game changer of the season: Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel Super striker of the season: Shimron Hetmyer - strike rate 168

Shimron Hetmyer - strike rate 168 Catch of the season: Ravi Bishnoi - for taking Sunil Narine’s catch in Ahmedabad with a full length dive at deep mid-wicket.

Ravi Bishnoi - for taking Sunil Narine’s catch in Ahmedabad with a full length dive at deep mid-wicket. Fairplay award: Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals. Emerging player of the season: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

