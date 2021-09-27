IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at Eoin Morgan for 'Taking Codes from KKR Analyst During Match

A large part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ success in the Indian Premier League is often credited to their former skipper Gautam Gambhir. KKR won two titles under his leadership and performed like a different unit altogether. However, after Gambhir quit the franchise, things haven’t gone so well for the Knights. This year too, the franchise had a forgettable start to their campaign. With just 2 wins from 7 matches, KKR was staring at a possible eviction from the IPL 14 playoffs’ race. However, when the tournament moved to UAE for its second leg, the Knights had a changed fortune. KKR registered two back-to-back dominating victories and announced that they were not out yet. But amidst all these ups and downs, the centre of attention is an intriguing tactic used by the franchise. During the matches, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan was seen receiving code from analyst Nathan Leamon. Now, their former skipper Gambhir has reacted sharply to this method.

Gambhir, who is part of the commentary panel of IPL 14, lashed out at the tactic and said that he would have quit the captaincy if such methods were used during his tenure. The former Indian southpaw was replying to a question by fellow commentator Aakash Chopra where he asked reaction to the move.

Morgan was appointed KKR captain last year replacing Dinesh Karthik midseason for the leadership role.

KKR also roped England team analyst Nathan Leamon earlier this year to strengthen their support staff time. Although the partnership of Morgan and Leamon has delivered great results for the England team in international white-ball cricket, the duo failed to replicate the same performance for KKR this year.

On Sunday, KKR clashed with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and scored 171/6 batting first. In response, the CSK was able to chase down the target on the last ball of their innings.

