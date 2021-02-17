IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Names Players Who Could Turn Things Around for KXIP Kings XI Punjab played well under KL Rahul last year, but just failed to close matches in crucial moments. That also brought to the fore, the failure of some of the key players in the side. With the IPL 2021 auction around the corner, former Team India batsman Gautam Gambhir named a few players on Star Sports, that the Punjab team should aim to buy.

Kings XI Punjab played well under KL Rahul last year, but just failed to close matches in crucial moments. That also brought to the fore, the failure of some of the key players in the side. With the IPL 2021 auction around the corner, former Team India batsman Gautam Gambhir named a few players on Star Sports, that the Punjab team should aim to buy.

ALSO READ - R Ashwin & Rohit Sharma Gain Big in ICC Test Rankings After Stellar Show Against England

“They were a bit unlucky; I would say. One of the games I still remember, obviously was against Delhi Capitals, one game was against KKR where they missed by an inch. But there are no excuses; ultimately if you don’t win, you don’t win – as simple as it gets.

"You have been in the competition to win, there are always small margins but at the same time they might have to probably strengthen their Indian bowling because apart from Mohd Shami there is no one who could compliment him. Probably Umesh Yadav will be a very good pick - Mohd Shami and Umesh Yadav bowling with a new ball; so, they can actually rotate their fast bowlers. If you have got two Indian bowlers bowling with the new ball, it can actually open one gap for you from an overseas point of view – so they can have someone like Chris Morris who can bowl well in the death as well, and at the same time Kyle Jamieson – so they can pick both of them.

He went on to say, that their strong bowling line up will only add strength to their batting, and help them do better.

ALSO READ - IPL 2021 Auctions: The 10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL Auction History

"Imagine if you have Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris plus two leg spinners with Umesh Yadav and Mohd Shami. Your batting becomes such a dangerous batting, you have got a very good Indian talent – you have Mayank Aggarwal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda plus Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson. I think they should look at someone like Umesh Yadav, Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris – these are the three players if they look to target and actually can get them in the auction, which they will because they have so much of money. It will make the entire side look completely different.”